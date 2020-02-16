Ciara shares the sweet Valentine video of husband Russell Wilson dancing topless in bed

WENN / Avalon

Fans also sing praises for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, as they say in the comments section of the singer's Instagram post from & # 39; Level Up & # 39 ;, & # 39; This n *** It is even beautiful in your dream & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

It seems that Ciara is waking up to an adorable scene of sportswoman husband Russell Wilson. On Valentine's Day, the singer of "1, 2 steps" went to her Instagram account to share a sweet video of her husband dancing happily in bed.

The clip saw Russell sleeping in the shirtless bed. When an optimistic song was heard in the background, the 31-year-old man began to break a lot of dance moves. Ciara could be heard cheering him all the time while exclaiming: "Yes!" while laughing

%MINIFYHTMLac7e3332e4984ac5ba3d97edd6924b8011% %MINIFYHTMLac7e3332e4984ac5ba3d97edd6924b8012%

The dance moment didn't last long since Russell went back to sleep. "I woke up with My Valentine @DangeRussWilson laughing," Ciara wrote in the caption. He continued shrieking: "I love myself a little."

The Seattle Seahawks legend answered the sweet post in the comments section. "Cash … I ONLY HIT THE LOTTERY!" He joked along with a lot of emojis related to laughter. La Anthony He was also among the commentators, saying, "I still laugh. I love you guys." Xscape He added: "Hit the renegade, then turn around and go back to sleep."

Fans also wrote praise for the athlete. "This is even beautiful shit in your dream," said one. Another compared Russell to himself when "I smell the food cooked in the kitchen from the bed." Someone else added: "He did not open his eyes once, so he will definitely go back to sleep."

Successful creator "Level Up" is currently waiting for his third child. She shared the happy news on Thursday, January 30, 2020, along with an instant of her position on a rock formation on the beach, showing her blooming belly in a red bikini.

He simply captioned the take, "Number 3," labeling his Seattle quarterback Seahawks Russell Wilson as the photographer. The couple started dating in early 2015 and got married the following year. They share the two-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess. Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir, five, with her ex-boyfriend and rapper. Future.