Christian Zionist Archeology: a tool of Palestinian subjugation | Palestine

About 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, just west of the Israeli Shiloh settlement, is Tel Shiloh, an archeological site that attracts tens of thousands of evangelical Christians every year.

There, Scott Stripling, an evangelical pastor from Texas, heads an excavation in search of the remains of the biblical tabernacle, a portable dwelling that contains a chest containing the two stone tablets of the Ten Commandments.

In a recent interview With the Times of Israel, Stripling says his latest find, three horns that may have adorned an altar, supports his claim that Tel Shiloh is the site of housing.

The site and the surrounding area are already advancing this perspective: the nearby settlement has a synagogue designed as a replica of the tabernacle, and while the site's artifacts show a variety of Jewish, Christian and Muslim groups residing in the area during a 3,700 year period, its attractions barely recognize anything outside the history of the tabernacle.

Stripling calls Tel Shiloh the "first capital,quot; of Israel, based on the idea that Shiloh was the first capital of the Israelites for almost 400 years from the fifteenth century BC. C. It is a claim of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also done on a visit to Tel Shiloh last year. He was accompanied by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who tweeted at the time: "Shiloh is proof of 3000 years ago that this land was home to the site of the ancient Tabernacle in Israel."

Biblical scholars ask for differences.

"Properly accredited Bible studies do not assume the historicity of anything prior to King David (ca. 1010-970 BC)," says Susanne Scholz, an Old Testament professor at the Southern Methodist University. "That Stripling projects the biblical stories in the historical record exposes him as a Christian fundamentalist. That is the origin of his impulse to do archeology in Tel Shiloh."

Scholz also points out that the claim that Shiloh was the capital of ancient Israel is "absolute nonsense."

"Such statements are used to advance geopolitical objectives," she says.

In fact, as Zionist Christians, Stripling and Huckabee believe that the state of Israel is the result of biblical prophecy. The belief stems from the idea that four years ago God promised the land to the Jews, who will rule it until Jesus returns to Jerusalem for the rapture. While Christians will be saved upon Jesus' return, those of other religions who do not convert to Christianity will be sent to hell.

About 80 percent American evangelicals defend Christian Zionist beliefs.

As a result of such beliefs, Christian Zionists support Israel's illegal settlement enterprise in the West Bank and, in fact, any other policy, Israeli, American or otherwise, that ensures Israeli Jewish sovereignty over land from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River and even beyond, on the east bank of Jordan. This makes Netanyahu annexation commitments and the "peace to prosperity,quot; friendly with the annexation of Donald Trump plan coveted movements. Christian Zionists generally ignore violations of the rights of Palestinians by Israel, even of Christian Palestinians, or see them as a necessary means to an end.

Despite the alleged disappearance of the end times according to this view, Israeli Jewish leaders have embraced the money and influence on the foreign policy of the United States offered by Christian Zionists, particularly with adherent Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Trump administration and evangelicals who make up a large segment of Trump's base (81 percent of white evangelicals voted for Trump in 2016).

The influence of Christian Zionists stimulated the administration's decision to move the US embassy. UU. From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, helping to consolidate Israel's claim to the city.

And while the settlements expand, house demolitions, and a number of other strategies have been the means by which Israel has seized the Palestinian territory and dispossessed the Palestinians, so has archeology.

For decades, the Israeli government has used archeology to, in the words of the scholar Nadia Abu El-Haj, "create the fact of an ancient Israelite / Jewish nation and nation state, "underpinning the narrative of historical Jewish ties to the land while ignoring or ignoring other people who have inhabited the same space, and erasing Palestinian claims and presence on earth.

In addition, archaeological excavation in occupied territory is largely illegal under international law.

In addition, while biblical archeology, which aims to demonstrate the validity of the Bible through tangible evidence, has existed during Two centuries, the recent emergence of Christian Zionism as a political force in the US. UU. and the movement's welcoming relationship with the Israeli government has made it even more influential and dominant.

The former mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat, for example, has proposed an economic plan for the Trump administration that includes the development of nearly two dozen biblical sites, mainly in the Jordan Valley, an area that both Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantz have promised to annex. Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennet also has Announced the creation of seven new nature reserves in the West Bank and the expansion of 12 existing reserves, including the archaeological site Qumran, where the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered in the 1940s and 1950s.

Barkat names Tel Shiloh, who is managed not by the Israel Parks and Nature Authority, but by the nearby settlement council and a private non-profit organization, as a model to be replicated in the West Bank. Therefore, a site explicitly directed by and for the benefit of the Israel settlement company with the support and interest of Zionist Christians, some of whom travel thousands of miles and pay thousands of dollars to participate in the excavation of Stripling, is promoted as the ideal of Israel.

Barkat argues that the projects described in his plan, including biblical sites, would provide the Palestinians with higher wages and salaries than those they would obtain under the Palestinian Authority (PA). The opinion is parallel to the Trump administration's perspective that the Palestinians, if they receive economic incentives, called "economic peace,quot;, will happily abandon their decades-long struggle for self-determination, freedom and rights for a better quality of daily life, a position that many analysts criticize.

Ali Abunimah, co-founder of the electronic Intifada and policy analyst at Al-Shabaka, The Palest Policy Network, saying Al Jazeera The US economic plan is "an effort to buy Palestine for peanuts and not give anything to the Palestinians in return."

In fact, it is clear that such plans of the so-called economic peace reinforce Israel's seizure and domination of the Palestinian land and the delegitimization of Palestinian rights. They also reinforce the continued cynical ties of the Israeli government with Christian Zionists. Undoubtedly, the two ideologies, Zionism and Christian Zionism, mutually reinforce each other and together they promote a mutually beneficial, though brutal and illegal, system of dispossession and Palestinian oppression. That is, at least until the rapture.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.