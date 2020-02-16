Chris Brown and Ammika Harris's baby, Aeko, pretend to sing and hold a microphone in new photos: fans are impressed

It seems that Chris Brown has some very talented children because his baby, who is barely three months old, seems to be ready to take a microphone and start singing a song.

Mama Ammika Harris, 26, who is currently in Germany, turned to social networks where she melted hearts with some adorable photos of her 3-month-old son, Aeko.

In the photos, Aeko is lying on a bed, her mouth seems to be making movements with her lips to get the lyrics of a song. His little fist seems to be holding a small microphone.

The mother confessed: “Me and my sweet Valentine spent️, we spent our date watching some Korean movies and a couple of bottles of milk. Super relaxed, just the way we like it. ❤️ (and with some belching and farts here and there). "

One person said: “I thought it looked like he was ready to sing, hahaha. He is very handsome. 😂😍 "

Another commentator shared: “My God, he does it in the first photo. Look, that's what I'm going to say when I say that he is Chris 1000%. 🤣🤣 "

This sponsor revealed: "Hello, baby. You are an amazing mother.

How can a baby look as beautiful as her mother? 😍😍

I can tell xoxox that he sends you infinite love and blessings. "

A person in the know spoke with Hollywood life and revealed how Chris and Ammika are parents together while she is in Germany, and he is in California.

The source said: "Ammika is not currently living with Chris at this time, and is still in Germany at this time with Aeko." It is not clear when he will return to the United States, but he is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris during FaceTime with Aeko, sending text messages, sending photos and videos, etc., so Chris is still very involved in his son's life and knows what is happening with him and Ammika in everything moment ".

The source continued to reveal: "Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished his tour, so he is enjoying some downtime, but he is always working on something behind of scene ". Ammika loves Chris's mother and they have a great relationship. They are also often updated so that Ammika can keep Chris's mother up to date with everything related to Aeko. "

The parents seem to work together for the sake of the grater.



