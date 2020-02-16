Chicago's family worries while ICE holds him, Trump administration plans repression of Sanctuary City – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML4727168ad69c1e54f10aaf8add4cb33711% %MINIFYHTML4727168ad69c1e54f10aaf8add4cb33712%

– The Trump administration announced last week a controversial plan to send armed SWAT teams of Border Patrol agents to Chicago and at least nine other alleged sanctuary cities.

On Friday night, Mayor Lori Lightfoot intervened in the plan to create a climate of fear in the city.

The plan will begin this month and will last until May. At least 100 agents will be sent to cities like Chicago and others throughout the country.

Mike Puccinelli of Up News Info 2 on Sunday night introduced us to a family that is already worried because the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service has a husband and a father.

Zoe Torres has held on to her mother since the middle of last week.

"Your 3-year-old daughter asks:" Where is your dad? "Said Carolina Larios of Woodlawn. "Do you know what you say?"

It's a difficult question to answer, because Zoe's father is in jail. He has been there since Wednesday, when he was arrested by ICE agents while trying to leave his stepdaughter at school.

"He told him to get out of the car, and then he was handcuffed," said stepdaughter Maya Chavez, 15.

How hard was that?

"Very," said Chavez.

Maya's stepfather is Julio Torres. His parents brought him to the United States when he was 12 years old.

Now, 22 years later, he is in a prison in Kenosha, Wisconsin, facing possible deportation to Mexico.

Chavez said that seeing his 34-year-old stepfather being handcuffed was traumatic.

"I just think it's unfair," he said. "He did nothing."

Larios said it's true. She even showed Up News Info 2 the provisional waiver of illegal presence issued to her husband by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

"He is not a bad person. He is not a criminal. He did nothing wrong," he said. “We did everything we were supposed to do by law. We apply We pay fees. We gave this lawyer $ 10,000 so he could help us. "

But on Wednesday morning, that didn't matter. And now, the Trump administration plans to send tactical teams from border areas to sanctuary cities like Chicago to help gather undocumented residents.

"If (President Trump) does that, people are going to be terrified," said a man who did not want his face to be shown. "They are no longer going to walk the streets."

Trump administration officials say the Sanctuary Cities make it impossible for ICE agents to do their job. But Larios said her husband's case shows how even people who work through the system are punished in the current climate.

"He is obviously very upset," said Larios. “He misses us. He just wants to be home. "

And they want it at home too.

"It's very unnecessary, especially for my stepfather. They try to make it look like he is a bad person, but in reality, we are here to try to live and make a better life," Chavez said.

"I don't know what we are doing so badly here, I don't understand it. I don't understand it," Larios added. "Why now? Why come and wear it like this?

Up News Info 2 contacted the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service and still had no news on Sunday night.