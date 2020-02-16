Chicago police officers run into a massive apartment fire to evacuate a building – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML26582864b31229b492ae60aececbe44911% %MINIFYHTML26582864b31229b492ae60aececbe44912%

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A massive fire in an apartment on the south side of Chicago left several people, including three police officers, hospitalized on Saturday night.

Firefighters said the flames were so intense that the roof collapsed.

It is not clear how many people live in the building, but many were still trying to leave when firefighters arrived there.

She says the hall was full of smoke. They could not see or breathe. Pieces of the roof were already falling on their heads as they left. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/dCbnmgFnuD – Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) February 16, 2020

People who live in the building near 48th and King Drive smelled smoke and saw flames around 9:45 p.m.

The fire also caught the attention of three Chicago policemen, who ran inside and started knocking on doors to help people escape.

Diana Pierce lived on the third floor of the building. He was sleeping when he woke up with someone knocking and kicking at his door. She says the officer saved her life. @cbschicago – Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) February 16, 2020

Everyone left, but the officers and the four people who live there suffered smoke inhalation.

Two of the policemen who ran inside were taken on stretchers.

The paramedics took them to the ambulances waiting for them to treat them.

One of the injured was a 5-year-old boy.

The boy was in good condition and was being treated at Mercy Hospital on Saturday morning.

All the injured were taken to hospitals for review. Everyone is expected to be well.

Chicago firefighters are working to turn off hot spots in this apartment building near 48th and King Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/z5pZQ1gTEK – Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) February 16, 2020

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters believe it was an accident.