Chicago couple diagnosed with coronavirus released from isolation – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A Chicago husband and wife diagnosed with coronavirus can now return to their normal lives after spending more than a week at home.

Health officials say the couple tested negative for the virus several times and that the risk to the public is low.

In Japan, buses arrived at the cruise ship docked Diamond Princess ready to take the quarantined Americans home by the coronavirus.

Passengers who have been in quarantine for 12 days and no longer have symptoms will take a chartered flight back to the United States, but will not go directly home.

They will be in quarantine at one of the two US Air Force bases. UU. For two more weeks.

As for the Diamond Princess, almost 400 Americans are on that ship.

If anyone still shows symptoms, he must remain in Japan for further treatment.

So far, more than 350 on board have tested positive for coronaviruses.