Chelsea vs Man Utd: the race in the top four will affect the future of Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Jamie Carragher | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb997f23653a126f7cb537914b6fcc79111% %MINIFYHTMLb997f23653a126f7cb537914b6fcc79112%

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United on Monday night football starting at 7 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 8pm.







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard face each other on Monday

Chelsea and Manchester United face Monday night in a key race race for a result in the top four in the Premier League, and Jamie Carragher believes that the search for Champions League locations could have a lasting impact. in the future of Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lampard Chelsea is currently in the coveted fourth place with A CUSHION OF A POINT AND A GAME IN FIFTH = SPURS PLACED (IF THE SPURS HAVE BEATED IN ASTON VILLA), while Solskjaer's Manchester United is six points from the Blues and can barely afford that gap to open to nine points with the loss at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

With the financial benefits offered for the classification of the Champions League, and the additional boost that the state provides in the search for summer transfers, neither Chelsea nor United will want to get lost.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Live

With Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City ready to occupy the first three places, Monday's game could be a crucial moment in the race, and could have more lasting effects on Lampard and Solskjaer next season.

"I think we know that Liverpool is possibly too early to get caught up in the title race, so the real battle for the rest of the best teams is if they secure the Champions League football for next season, "he said. Carragher to the special. Preview of Chelsea v Man Utd Sky Sports Football Weekend Preview.

2:33 Frank Lampard hopes that Hakim Ziyech can add a new dimension to Chelsea's attack next season, once he completes his move from Ajax this summer. Frank Lampard hopes that Hakim Ziyech can add a new dimension to Chelsea's attack next season, once he completes his move from Ajax this summer.

"I think this is really great. I don't think it's just this season, but both the managers and the young managers, certainly in their positions in the big clubs, I think they know it will have a great influence on how they can do their job in the future.

"Champions League football means more money, you can attract more players, which means they are in a position to have better seasons next season and also do a better long-term job in the clubs they are in." .

"Chelsea, with the advantage they have, being at home, if they could reverse the result they had in Old Trafford and win the victory against Manchester United, they could be in a position too strong to be caught, certainly by Manchester United."

With the surprise packages Sheffield United and Wolves, in addition to an improved Everton also in the mix, the race between the first four could go straight to the point, and that group of teams outside the Champions League qualifying places could make it difficult even more United's task if they were going to lose Monday, says Carragher.

"I think it will be difficult (qualifying for the Champions League if United loses)," he said. "They have Man City in a couple of weeks, which is always difficult for anyone. I know that United has had some really great victories against Man City, certainly away from home, but his home record against Man City is not really good. ". .

Marcus Rashford helped Man Utd to a great victory over Chelsea in August

"And sometimes it's not just about the points gap, but how many teams are involved. In most cases, those teams are winning matches, so if you lose points, there is a big gap and there are many teams involved, its a big problem ".

If Manchester United takes three points from its trip to London, Carragher believes that the battle in the center of the field will be key, and that Bruno Fernandes's role will be one to observe.

"I always think about midfield with Chelsea, I think they have a really strong midfield with Jorginho, N & # 39; Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic there and they still have people like Mason Mount or Ross Barkley who could also get in there," said Carragher.

"Bruno Fernandes had a decent start against Wolves in his first game and has now been away with Manchester United (on winter vacations in Spain) and he knew his teammates better, he integrated more

Bruno Fernandes impressed in his Premier League debut against Wolves

"It will be interesting if he plays in the central midfield or if he plays from the front, since he played both positions in the game against Wolves."

"It will be interesting what happens in that area because it is a place where United wanted to strengthen himself with Paul Pogba outside, Scott McTominay outside. I think that is where the game will be won."

"It will be interesting to see how Fernandes manages because it is completely different to play at Chelsea than to play at home with the Wolves."