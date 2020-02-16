Changing terrain in the fight against the coronavirus: the United States will evacuate Americans from a cruise

For much of last week, as a dangerous viral outbreak continued to shake the world, officials seemed willing to offer guarantees. Chinese leaders urged people to return to work. The US authorities said they did not see the need to evacuate citizens from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.

In a sign of how unpredictable the crisis remains, and how quickly officials have had to adapt their responses, both statements had been deciphered at least in part on Saturday.

Communist Party leaders said that people returning to the Chinese capital would have to isolate themselves for two weeks, which could delay any economic recovery. US officials announced that they would charter a flight to evacuate US citizens from the cruise, after citing greater danger to those on board.

Changing policies underscore the rapidly evolving terrain of one of the most serious global public health crises in recent years, even when China's leader Xi Jinping said last week that the crisis was improving. The outbreak has been marked by confusion and conflicting analysis of the available information.