Changing terrain in the fight against the coronavirus: the United States will evacuate Americans from a cruise

For much of last week, as a dangerous viral outbreak continued to shake the world, officials seemed willing to offer guarantees. Chinese leaders urged people to return to work. The US authorities said they did not see the need to evacuate citizens from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.
In a sign of how unpredictable the crisis remains, and how quickly officials have had to adapt their responses, both statements had been deciphered at least in part on Saturday.
Communist Party leaders said that people returning to the Chinese capital would have to isolate themselves for two weeks, which could delay any economic recovery. US officials announced that they would charter a flight to evacuate US citizens from the cruise, after citing greater danger to those on board.
Changing policies underscore the rapidly evolving terrain of one of the most serious global public health crises in recent years, even when China's leader Xi Jinping said last week that the crisis was improving. The outbreak has been marked by confusion and conflicting analysis of the available information.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, called COVID-19, continued to increase on Saturday, and its geographical locations continued to spread. The virus claimed its first life outside of Asia when an 80-year-old Chinese tourist died in France, according to the French health minister. It was the fourth death outside of mainland China.
The day before, the outbreak also arrived in Africa for the first time, with Egypt reporting the first confirmed case of the continent.
On Sunday morning, Chinese authorities reported 2,009 new cases and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, 68,500 infections and 1,665 deaths have been confirmed.
The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, explaining the evacuation decision to U.S. citizens aboard the cruise on Saturday, acknowledged the rapid changes. "This is a dynamic situation," the embassy said in a letter sent via email.
The ship, Princess Diamond, has been in quarantine for more than a week in Yokohama Harbor, after the coronavirus was diagnosed in a man who had landed days earlier in Hong Kong. About 3,700 passengers and crew members were on board when the quarantine was imposed, including more than 400 Americans.
For days, US officials had assured American passengers that evacuation was not necessary, even when more than 200 cases were diagnosed on board. On February 8, the embassy told American passengers In a letter that says "staying in your room on the boat is the safest option to minimize your risk of infection."
But Saturday's letter made it clear that the calculation had changed.
"To fulfill the responsibilities of our government with US citizens," the letter said, the United States government recommended "that US citizens disembark and return to the United States." In a later message, the embassy said that passengers who did not get on the charter flight will not be able to fly to the United States until at least March 4.
US officials also said earlier that US passengers would not have to be quarantined on their return to the United States. But the embassy email on Saturday said evacuees would have to be quarantined for two more weeks once they arrived.
While the letter did not explicitly give a reason for the change, an official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested Friday that authorities had reevaluated the ship's conditions.
"The data leaving Japan suggests that there is a greater risk among people on the ship," said the official, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, during a press conference.
On Saturday, sixty-seven new cases were announced aboard the ship, mostly in a single day since the quarantine began.
The announcement of the US government seemed to trigger a chain reaction among other countries. Minutes after the letter from the United States Embassy was sent, the Australian Embassy in Tokyo sent its own email to its citizens aboard the Diamond Princess, citing US evacuation plans and assuring Australians that it was " examining options. "
The Italian Foreign Minister also said on Saturday that the country would do what was necessary to "protect our citizens,quot; aboard the ship.
Within China, a series of new announcements reinforced the government's continued efforts to recalibrate its balance of economic and public health concerns.
the On Friday night, the mandatory two-week quarantine obligation was announced for people returning to Beijing on the Chinese state television website. Millions of migrant workers boosting China's economy left urban centers to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday last month.
Those who do not comply with the rules "will be responsible in accordance with the law," according to a text of the order issued by state television.
But the policy, issued by Communist Party officials at the municipal level, seemed to disagree with the message of Chinese national officials last week. They urged local officials to restart business and help factories eliminate bureaucratic obstacles.
Mr. Xi, at a meeting of the main leaders of the Communist Party on Wednesday, said that government officials at all levels should "strive to achieve the goals and tasks of economic and social development this year," according to a summary of your comments by state media.
After the Beijing restrictions were announced, some on the Chinese social networks observed that the workers had already returned to the capital for days, and wondered how effective the new rules would be.
It was not the first time that Chinese officials sent mixed signals about their desire for people to return to work. The same day a senior economic official urged factories to restart, a national health official said that the return of workers to major cities could encourage new outbreaks in provinces populated with high populations of migrant factory workers.
In another possible obstacle to economic recovery, a senior Chinese bank official said on Saturday that commercial banks should disinfect and save the cash they charge before returning it to customers.
Behind everything is uncertainty and growing diplomatic tension about the extent of the outbreak.
While the World Health Organization praised China's response to the crisis, US officials in recent days have voiced their doubts about whether China is not reporting cases, as well as the official schedule for the first infections.
Chinese officials have insisted they have been transparent. On Friday, Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister, attacked what he called the "exaggerated reaction,quot; of some countries to the outbreak.
"We have the confidence, ability and determination to prevail over the virus at an early date," said Mr. Wang He said in an interview with Reuters.
Even so, the Chinese authorities have recognized the difficulty of knowing the precise scale of the outbreak. On Thursday, officials added more than 14,800 new cases to the infected account, the biggest increase of a day recorded so far. They attributed the jump to a change in the way they diagnosed confirmed cases.
The United States will also broaden its search for possible infections: US health officials in five cities will begin evaluating some people with symptoms similar to the crown virus, according to Dr. Messonnier of C.D.C.
Constant changes have left people trapped in the middle of the outbreak confused and frustrated.
Rachel Torres, 24, newly married on the quarantine cruise ship in Japan, said she and her husband, Tyler, would take the evacuation flight, although they were frustrated that they had not offered it before.
Gay Courter, 75, an American novelist from Crystal River, Florida, near Tampa, said she and her husband, Philip, would also leave the ship despite the unexpected quarantine period.
"This is what we have been asking for, because we never felt that the quarantine on this ship was safe," he said.
Elian Peltier, Edward Wong and Elaine Yu contributed reports. Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.