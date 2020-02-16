Chaka Khan's long national anthem in the NBA All-Star Game draws Fergie's comparisons

%MINIFYHTML502fe0dbfb1aa8e69f5ddc126f8d62c011% %MINIFYHTML502fe0dbfb1aa8e69f5ddc126f8d62c012%

When Fergie performed a questionable interpretation of the national anthem in the NBA All-Star Game two years ago, it seemed that he had set a bar that would never be matched.

%MINIFYHTML502fe0dbfb1aa8e69f5ddc126f8d62c013% %MINIFYHTML502fe0dbfb1aa8e69f5ddc126f8d62c014%

While singer Chaka Khan may not have been as bad as Fergie, or have attracted the same disconcerting reactions from the players, her dragged performance was a dubious version of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

%MINIFYHTML502fe0dbfb1aa8e69f5ddc126f8d62c015% %MINIFYHTML502fe0dbfb1aa8e69f5ddc126f8d62c016%

It took almost three minutes to complete.

MORE: how the new NBA All-Star format works

Here is a dose of online reactions to Khan's performance:

Chaka Khan draws Fergie's comparisons with a trembling anthem