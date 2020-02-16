Chaka Khan mocked the performance of the national anthem in the NBA All-Star Game

%MINIFYHTML1e496362ac927f0f29dbcf3584da336311% %MINIFYHTML1e496362ac927f0f29dbcf3584da336312%

Not a few compare the performance of the former contestant of & # 39; Masked singer & # 39; at the annual event with the infamous interpretation of & # 39; The Star-Spangled Banner & # 39; of Fergie in the same event.

Being chosen as the interpreter of the National Anthem in a sporting event is not an easy task, given the attention a singer receives from people across the country. If one fails to offer satisfactory performance, it is most likely to become the target of the Internet joke, and that is what is happening to Chaka khan right now after his interpretation of "The Star-Spangled Banner".

Singing the National Anthem at the NBA 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago on Sunday, February 16, the singer did her best to impress both the audience and the audience at home. He even showed his high marks throughout the performance, but people didn't feel it at all and started roasting it on social media.

"The man who the hell let Chaka Khan sing this lmao national anthem," one person wrote. "Me listening to Chaka Khan sing that hymn," published another, along with a viral meme of Billie eilish at the 2020 Academy Awards. Someone else joked: "Man, someone said that Chaka Khan sounded like Uncle Bobby of the proud family … I hate here."

Not a few mentioned Fergie (Stacy Ferguson) the infamous performance of the National Anthem in the same event and compared who had the worst performance. "Chaka Khan really tried to beat Fergi for the worst performance of all the star games," said one individual about "The masked singer"Former contestant, as echoed by another," Everyone who thought that Fergie could not be overcome by listening to Chaka Khan simply by singing the national anthem. "

Chaka Khan has not yet responded to criticism.

Before the performance of National Anthem, Jennifer Hudson blessed ears of people with their emotional Kobe Bryant Performance tribute. Looking splendid in a purple long-sleeved dress, the student of "American Idol" delivered an impeccable version of "For All We Know" as a cappella as images of the late NBA star and her late daughter Gianna on a screen behind her .

Unlike Chaka, J. Hud received a lot of praise after his performance.