Celebrate Carnival in Heaven in Seven – Up News Info Chicago

Less than two weeks left for Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday, and it's a last chance to enjoy before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

Chef Jimmy Bannos of Heaven on Seven stopped at Up News Info 2 with a look at some Mardi Gras dishes and a preview of the celebrations at his restaurant.

%MINIFYHTMLe4f7dda4addd2dc44d0e66c7a77cf58213% %MINIFYHTMLe4f7dda4addd2dc44d0e66c7a77cf58214%

The party is not just fat Tuesday. Some events are happening the previous weekend.

%MINIFYHTMLe4f7dda4addd2dc44d0e66c7a77cf58215% %MINIFYHTMLe4f7dda4addd2dc44d0e66c7a77cf58216%

Mardis specials and live music will be Friday, February 21; Saturday, February 22; and on Tuesday, February 25.

Live bands will include Arcana, Dibs Quintet Brass Band and Big Shoulders Brass Band.

Limited reservations available. To reserve a place call 312-263-6443.

Bananas brought by some restaurant dishes that include "angry shrimp,quot; on rice, orzolaya, red beans and rice, gumbo, gumbo z’herbes vegan, corn muffins and jalepeño corn muffins.

Heaven on Seven has also had an important milestone: its 40th anniversary.

To prepare the Mardi Gras and celebrate the 40th anniversary, Heaven on Seven will have a special pop-up shop for children during the lunch of Tuesday before Fat Tuesday.

Jimmy’s Po Boy Shop follows the model of the classic Po Boy stores in New Orleans, where orders are only available in person at the counter. Po Boys come dressed and à la carte.

The store will be available on February 18 from 10 a.m. at 4 p.m. but it won't run on fat Tuesday.