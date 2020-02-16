Cassie Ventura shares tons of photos never seen before of her husband, Alex and daughter Frankie for their first Valentine's day

The new mother Cassie Ventura Fine decided to give her fans a small update on how her first Valentine's Day was with baby Frankie.

The model and the actress shared a series of photos never before seen of her belly during pregnancy, special moments with her husband, Alex Fine, and the beautiful Frankie, who is reaching new milestones.

The model wrote a sweet legend that said: "Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine ♥ ️". Alex replied by:

“I love you both very much. These photos made me very happy!

Alex also shared some photos with the following legend: “My little Valentine cards are the prettiest. Cupid hit me with a shot.

A fan approached the happy couple with this note: "My God, she is the cutest baby of all."

Another follower wrote: "Happy Valentines Da, and Cass !! She is growing faster and faster 😩❤️. Sending love to everyone ✨❤️✨Life is beautiful. Your ladies are beautiful❤️, Omg girl. I love to see you happy, although not I know you. Personally, I know a real smile. "

This sponsor revealed: "What a beautiful family so happy for you LOVE ❤️ you deserve it

next ❤️ I love to see them flourish and move forward better. Best wishes. ❤️ "

A fan said: “Both are very beautiful. Cassie, your natural beauty, however! 😭😭It's a fascinating mix of the two! She is perfect! I need Cassie's prayer. "

Recently, Alex explained that a miracle happened in his life. I had this to say: "A little over a month ago, my father was pronounced dead in the hospital, and then they told us that if he ever woke up, his brain function would be close to 0. He is now fully recovered and managed to hug his granddaughter for the first time this week. Time and life are so fragile, and you never know when your watch will reach two zeros. I am more than blessed to have you in my life and the most amazing mother for my daughter. We are all "visiting,quot;, and our time here should improve with love and dedication to family and work. Many things bless me, and being a "daddy girl,quot; as Kobe Bryant said is my greatest achievement. Give people that surrounds you. Hugs, smiles and light. ❤️ "

Ad

The new parents look happy.



Post views:

0 0