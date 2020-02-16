Caroline Flack's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, breaks the silence about his death

Caroline flackboyfriend of Lewis Burton He came to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his girlfriend, who was found dead the day before.
His family's lawyer had confirmed that Flack, a former host of Love islandHe took his life. His body was found in his department in East London.
"My heart is broken," Burton wrote, along with a photo of him and Flack. "We had something so special. I'm so lost for the words that I feel so much pain that I miss you so much that I know you felt safe with me you always said that I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was this time I was not allowed to be there, I kept asking and asking. "
"I will be your voice baby, I promise that I will ask all the questions you want and get all the answers, nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day," he added. "I love you with all my heart."
Caroline's death comes only two months after she announced that she would resign as host of Love islandIn which he started since his debut in 2015, and after his recent arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a lamp.
He pleaded not guilty to his position and should begin the trial in early March.
A day before Caroline died, Burton turned to Instagram Stories on Valentine's Day to share a moving tribute to her protagonist.
Hewitt / SplashNews.com
"Happy Valentine's Day," he said with a heart and kissing emoji, next to a photo of the two. "I love you."
In light of the host's charges, he also defended her because of the situation. "I am tired of the lies and abuse directed at my girlfriend. This is not a witch hunt, this is someone's life," he shared. "Caroline is the most charming girl. Loyal and kind. She doesn't deserve any of this."
Along with Burton, many British celebrities and journalists have expressed their pain at Caroline's tragic death.
"Words are much more powerful than you think …" Kelly Osbourne He wrote on Instagram. "I never forgot (sic) to tell your loved ones that you love them. What a special person @carolineflack was."
She continued: "It illuminated all the rooms because it shone so brightly. To say that I am saddened by their loss is simply not enough. It was an honor and a privilege to have met you and called you my friend. I can't even think I'm writing this."
"I hope that all of you who attacked Caroline Flack, even when your partner said he didn't want charges, felt some grief today." George boy said. "This did not have to happen. This is devastating news! And yes, I hope the @cpsuk feels an even deeper grief."
Additionally, Love island The stars also shared their condolences.
"A supportive friend in a time of need. An incredible woman,quot; Amber gills shared on Instagram "I have no words. You will really be missed. Thinking about Caroline's close friends and family. Sending love to ALL."
Amber davies He wrote: "My heart is really broken."
The ITV2 network, which Love island It is transmitted, also expressed his love to the late host.
"Everyone on Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news," they wrote on Twitter. "Caroline was a very dear member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
