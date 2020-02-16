Caroline Flack's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, breaks the silence about his death

Caroline flackboyfriend of Lewis Burton He came to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his girlfriend, who was found dead the day before.

His family's lawyer had confirmed that Flack, a former host of Love islandHe took his life. His body was found in his department in East London.

"My heart is broken," Burton wrote, along with a photo of him and Flack. "We had something so special. I'm so lost for the words that I feel so much pain that I miss you so much that I know you felt safe with me you always said that I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was this time I was not allowed to be there, I kept asking and asking. "

"I will be your voice baby, I promise that I will ask all the questions you want and get all the answers, nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day," he added. "I love you with all my heart."

Caroline's death comes only two months after she announced that she would resign as host of Love islandIn which he started since his debut in 2015, and after his recent arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a lamp.