Caroline Flack will make her last screen appearance in the next Greed movie

Caroline flack He will make his last screen appearance alongside Steve Coogan in the next Greed movie after his death at age 40.

Former Love Island host, 40, She committed suicide after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the stores a few hours after being told she would face trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, something she denied.

In a preview of the film, which will be released on February 21, Caroline makes a special appearance alongside Steve, 54, and Fisher Island, 44.

Scroll down to watch the video

Final appearance: Caroline Flack will make her last screen appearance alongside Steve Coogan in the next Greed movie after her death at 40 (pictured)

The clip sees Caroline in the opening sequence where she presents a check to Steve's character, Sir Richard McCreadie, and says: "He is now the man everyone was waiting for, the king of the main street."

Greed also features appearances by celebrities from Pixie Lott, James Blunt, David Mitchell and Ollie Locke of Made In Chelsea.

The movie's premiere next week on February 21 comes at a tragic moment after Caroline's death on Saturday.

It originally made its world premiere in September 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Tragic: The former 40-year-old Love Island hostess committed suicide after a worried friend who stayed with her went to the stores only a few hours after being told she would face trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, something he denied

Greed, directed by the English filmmaker Michael Winterbottom, follows the story of a retail narcissist tycoon (Steve), who is married to the character of Isla, the only person in his life who understands his selfishness.

Caroline took her own life after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the stores, leaving the former Love Island presenter alone in her London apartment.

It happened only a few hours after she was told that she would face a trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, something she denied.

His administration has criticized the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for prosecuting the "trial trial,quot; after Lewis said he did not want to press charges.

Final on screen: in a preview of the film, which will premiere on February 21, Caroline makes a special appearance with Steve, 54, and Fisher Island, 44 (pictured)

Trailer: The clip sees Caroline in the opening sequence where she presents a check to Steve's character, Sir Richard McCreadie, and says: "Now he is the man everyone was waiting for, the king of the main street,quot; (pictured)

He had said she hit him with a lamp at her old house in Islington in December before asking the CPS not to press charges.

According to The Mirror comments, Caroline had been described by her friends as feeling "she was alone,quot; and "could not see a way out."

It was also understood that he had been struggling with his mental health and using antidepressants before his death.

The television presenter's death was confirmed by a family lawyer. The Flack family said in a statement: & # 39; We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, on February 15. We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Tragic: it happened only a few hours after she was told that she would face a trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, something she denied (photographed together in October)

A worried producer friend had stayed with the star, but discovered that she could not return to her apartment after returning from the stores, a source said. He called Caroline's father, Ian, who managed to enter the apartment where he found the star's body.

Love Island also issued a statement, they said: & # 39; Everyone on Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

"Caroline was a very dear member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Slammed: his administration has criticized the Crown Prosecutor's Service (CPS) for pursuing the & # 39; show trial & # 39; after Lewis said he didn't want to press charges

After Caroline's death, many fans have turned to social networks to demand that Love Island be eliminated, after she became the third person associated with the program to take her own life.

Former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon took their own lives in March 2019 and June 2018.

Among the fans who called the show was the host of This Morning Eamonn Holmes, who paid tribute to Caroline and insisted there must be "repercussions."

He wrote on Twitter: & # 39; Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace. #Rip Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now surely? I got more than 27 thousand likes.

Heartbreaking: Caroline is the third star of Love Island who died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon committed suicide in March 2019 and June 2018 (L-R pictured during their time on Love Island)

Eamonn added later: "That is, out of respect, can the series continue?" (sic)

A CPS spokesman issued a statement and said: & # 39; Our most sincere condolences go to Caroline Flack's family and friends.

"Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the details of this case at this stage."

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.

Statement: The death of the television presenter was confirmed by a family lawyer. The Flack family said in a statement: & # 39; We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, on February 15. We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time & # 39; & # 39 ;.