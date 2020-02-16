Caroline Flack planned a luxury day for her beloved dog Ruby a few days before taking her own life.

Caroline Flack had planned a luxury day for her beloved dog Ruby a few days before taking her own life at age 40.

The former Love Island hostess died Saturday in her new apartment in Islington, north London, hours, hours after she was told that she would face a trial for the alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton last year, while the producer friend who stayed with her went to the stores.

The Country Dog hotel published an emotional tribute to Caroline, revealing that she had planned to spend the day with them and Ruby on Sunday.

Publishing a montage of Caroline's favorite photos of the French Bulldog, they wrote: & # 39;We can't believe you left. We only talk and send messages this week. As I write this, you were supposed to be here with Ruby and us today.

“ Your attention and concern for Ruby was always in the foreground in your mind despite going through the worst moment of your life and being so fragile. His messages and calls were full of love and gratitude. Words cannot describe how devastated we feel.

Caroline, we will always be here for Ruby and we will continue to take care of her, always. She is such a special dog. Just as we talked … Ruby is different from other puppies and is also very special. We have shared your favorite photo of her.

I know you wanted me to run free in the fields and curl up in bed and we'll make sure it does. She will have nothing but the best. I promise.

& # 39; Here is the last picture you sent us … you and Rubes curled up on the couch & # 39 ;.

& # 39; In a world where you can be anything, be kind. RIP our beautiful Caroline.

Caroline's disturbing final Instagram post, shared the day before his death, showed him to hug and kiss Ruby,

Love Island is shaken by THIRD death tragedy that could mean the end to the controversial reality show of ITV2 The tragic death of Caroline Flack could lead ITV bosses to disconnect Love Island after she became the third person associated with the program to take her own life. The enormously popular money producer had already been under intense scrutiny after the suicides of former contestants Sophie Gradon, 32, and Mike Thalassitis, 26, which prompted calls for producers to take more care of their stars. Flack's death will rekindle concerns about the support the station shows to those who suffer from mental health problems and the perception of lack of support provided by production managers. "ITV talks about the duty of caring, but there was little or no support for it," a source close to Flack told The Sun. "She went from being the host of one of the most popular television shows to be effectively launched." After the tragic news, ITV released the most prominent episode of the previous night of Love Island: Unseen Bits that aired at 9 p.m. on ITV2. The program announcer said: “ In light of the sad news today, we will replace the episode of Love Island: Unseen Bits tonight with a double bill of You have been framed & # 39; & # 39 ;. However, it is not known if Love Island will air tomorrow night as scheduled.

Earlier on Sunday it was learned that paramedics were transferred to Flack's house in north London the day before she committed suicide, but was not taken to hospital after a clinical evaluation.

The sources told MailOnline that the ambulance teams were sent to the Stoke Newington apartment of the former Love Island presenter for "concerns for her well-being,quot;, but decided not to take her to the hospital after checking her.

An ITV spokesman said tonight: & # 39; Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and hugged her with great affection. We are all absolutely devastated by this tragic news.

“ After a careful consultation between the representatives of Caroline and the Love Island production team and given how close we are still to the news of the tragic death of Caroline, we have decided not to transmit the Love Island tonight out of respect for Caroline's family. Love Island will return tomorrow night, which will include a tribute to Caroline, who will always be in our hearts & # 39 ;.

The producers of ITV and Love Island had been subject to prior scrutiny for the subsequent care given to the contestants of the Love Island show.

The reality shows have been warned by Ofcom that they have a duty to take care of their stars.

The contestant Joe Swash, who worked with Caroline on the ITV2 program. I am a celebrity: Extra Camp had shared his own tribute only a few hours earlier, he admitted that it had been a "difficult day,quot; preparing for his routine after learning of his death.

Professional skate partner Alexandra Murphy added: "It was really hard to do this and make a happy number when you feel that way, so I'm very proud of him."

Heyday: Flack is shown above in a promotional photo for the 2019 series of Love Island. It was announced tonight that the show will not air tonight

With wife Stacey Solomon supporting her husband from the study audience, he said: "I just want to send my love to your family and my condolences."

Caroline took her own life after a worried friend who stayed with her went to the stores, leaving her alone in her London apartment.

The friend producer could not return to the apartment when she returned.

The Flack management team describes the CPS case as a "show trial,quot; that "was not of public interest,quot; Caroline Flack's management said everyone was devastated by the news and criticized the Crown Prosecutor Service for moving forward with her "show show,quot; even after her boyfriend said she didn't support him. In a statement, Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management said: & # 39; We are devastated by the loss of our client and friend Caroline Flack. & # 39; An immensely talented young woman who was at the top of her game professionally and loved by viewers across the country. In recent months, Caroline had been under great pressure due to an ongoing case and a possible trial that has been well informed. & # 39; The Crown Prosecutor's Service pursued this when they knew not only how vulnerable Caroline was, but also that the alleged victim did not support the accusation and had disputed the CPS version of events. & # 39; The CPS should see itself today and how they conducted an exhibition trial that not only lacked merit but was not of public interest. And finally it resulted in significant anguish for Caroline. Our thoughts are with Caroline's family right now.

He called Flack's father, Ian, who entered the apartment where he found the star's body.

Since then, her management team described her as "vulnerable,quot; and criticized the CPS for moving forward with a pending court case even though her boyfriend Lewis Burton said she didn't want to press charges.

He had said that she hit him with a lamp in his old house in Islington in December and, as part of his bail conditions, the couple was forbidden to contact each other.

Today, Burton shared a photo of the couple on vacation together on Instagram this morning, saying that his & # 39; heart is broken & # 39; and promising & # 39; be his voice & # 39 ;.

Mr. Burton's post said today: “ My heart is broken, we had something so special. I am so lost in words, I have so much pain, I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said that I do not think of anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time. I kept asking and asking.

& # 39; I will be your voice, baby, I promise you that I will ask all the questions you want and I will get all the answers, nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart. & # 39;

Then he posted a photo that Flack uploaded to Instagram on December 5 that said: & # 39; In a world where you can be anything, be nice & # 39 ;, with the title & # 39; I'll love you forever & # 39 ;.

Although they were forbidden to contact each other, Mr. Burton posted a photo of the couple together on Friday with the title: & # 39; Happy valentines & # 39 ;, with a red heart of love at the end

The news was confirmed by his family, who said yesterday in a statement: & # 39; We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, on February 15. We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Emotional: Caroline's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram this morning after the news of his death on Saturday

Tribute: Then he posted a photo that Flack uploaded to Instagram on December 5 that said: & # 39; In a world where you can be anything, be nice & # 39 ;, with the title & # 39; I'll love you forever & # 39;

Today her best friend, television producer Mollie Grosberg, posted a tribute to her, with a video of the couple in a climbing center three days before her death.

Today she was seen placing flowers outside her home and wrote on Instagram: “ I can't even find the right words to say here and I'm sure it sounds rambling, but it deserves a million tributes and more.

& # 39; Everyone remembers it in the best way. Carrie always had a smile on her face, a mischievous laugh and her heart wide open.

& # 39; When she let you in, you were the luckiest and she taught me to love everyone and forgive everyone. She forgave so easily and loved so strongly that I will never stop loving her.

Caroline Flack: A cry for help? Caroline Flack spoke often about her struggles, both in interviews and on social networks. Caroline said, after her success strictly: "Fame does not make you happy,quot; STRICTLY CURSE? The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014 has said she felt depressed after her victory on the BBC program. After she won the series along with her professional partner Pasha Kovalev, she admitted that she felt that "she was bound by a thread that could break at any moment." In a unearthed interview cited by the Daily Star after his death, Caroline said, "It all started the day after I won Strictly." I woke up and felt that someone had covered my body with transparent film. I could not get up and I could not get up all next year & # 39 ;. Ignored? "When I really contacted someone, they said I was running out," Caroline admitted in October 201 & # 39; BEING A LOAD IS MY GREATEST FEAR & # 39; In an Instagram post that went up on October 14, 2019, to commemorate World Mental Health Day, Caroline captioned a photo of herself: “ Some days it's hard to write your feelings that you're not in the right place. "The last few weeks I've been in a really strange place … I find it hard to talk about that … I guess it's anxiety and pressure from life … and when I really contacted someone they told me I was draining & # 39; I feel that this is the reason why some people keep their emotions to themselves. I certainly hate talking about my feelings. And being a burden is my biggest fear. SOCIAL SILENCE Signs of suicide? He liked tweets about calling The Samaritans at Christmas Caroline was told to stay away from social media after her assault charge in December 2019. However, she remarkably liked a series of tweets in the following days, before Christmas, encouraging those who feel alone during the holidays to seek help. The tweets, published by people such as actress Sheridan Smith, journalist Stacey Dooley and comedian Luke Kempner, included the telephone number of The Samaritans suicide hotline. He also posted on Instagram almost at the same time: & # 39; This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot for a person to do on their own … I am a human being at the end of the day and I am not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to go on with. PERSONAL EFFORT? It was reported that Caroline had decided to write a book, during her recent free time. "Caroline has found the process incredibly cathartic," one of her friends told the Mail. & # 39; She wants it to be more than a story about her. She wants to talk about the problems she has encountered and how she has overcome them. "She hopes to help others who may be going through similar difficulties."

& # 39; Today it seems that it's not real and I wish it wasn't. This girl was a force and always said the right thing, always made me feel safe and cared for even during her own shit. This is the worst pain I have ever felt and we all feel it.

& # 39; This massive, painful and heartbreaking loss for all your friends and your amazing family. I hope we find peace with each other as she has found her now. She brought us all together. I love you forever and always my girl.

Yesterday I kissed your head and it was the last time and it was the most precious feeling. I love you for ever and ever.

Flowers were also seen outside her old house in Islington, where she was arrested on suspicion of assaulting Mr. Burton with a lamp.

The LAS said about the call made on Friday: & # 39; We were called shortly after 10:30 PM on February 14 to a residential property on Northwold Road, N16.

& # 39; The teams attended and, after a clinical evaluation, the person was not taken to the hospital. Due to patient confidentiality, we cannot comment further.

After Saturday's: “ Officers were informed of welfare concerns at a residential address in Stoke Newington at 2.31 pm on Saturday.

& # 39; Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a woman who did not respond within the address. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members are aware. Death is being treated as not suspicious. A file for the coroner will be prepared.

Today, a blond-haired woman in a black jacket was seen arriving at the exclusive converted school where Flack took her own life and touched one of the floors there. After stopping in the closed development in a black Audi, he left minutes later.

An eyewitness said about yesterday's scenes: “ I saw two men cross the doors of the floors where Caroline Flack lived yesterday afternoon.

& # 39; Both were crying and hugged for support.

& # 39; They were waiting for the police to appear. They met the police and paramedics when they arrived and let them in.

At first I didn't know what was happening. Only when I read the news about Caroline Flack did I realize that it must have been for her.

A member of the Flack management team said last night that the CPS should "see themselves,quot; in light of her death and said they were conducting a trial against her "without merit," which resulted in "significant distress for Caroline. "

In court it was heard that, under caution, Flack said he would commit suicide and said, "I did it," when asked about hitting her boyfriend.

The saga surrounding her court case was forced to & # 39; give up & # 39; to host Love Island, which began its first winter series in South Africa at the beginning of the year and is now being presented by Laura Whitmore.

The former presenter has been described by friends as feeling "alone,quot; and that "I couldn't see a way out." They claim that she was struggling with her mental health and using antidepressants before her death.

Among the latest likes of Flack's Twitter was a publicity publication of suicide prevention services at Christmas, which said: & # 39; A difficult time of the year for many people. Suicide Hotline 116 123 (Samaritans) A simple copy and paste can save someone's life. If you have difficulties, please talk to someone. XXX & # 39;

His replacement in the Laura Whitmore program paid tribute to Flack last night when he posted on Twitter: “ I'm trying to find the words but I can't & # 39; & # 39; next to a broken heart emoji and published a poem about the loss.

He started his live radio show Radio 5 this morning with the words: & # 39; Be kind … it has gone too far … your words affect people & # 39 ;, while struggling to hold back tears.

Whitmore described Flack as someone who was "bubbly," "vivacious,quot; and had a "contagious laugh." She said it wasn't perfect, but asked: "Anyone?"

He added that all the star wanted was love, and he told his listeners: & # 39; Caroline loved to love. That is all she wanted.