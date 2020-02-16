Caroline Flack, former host of "Love Island,quot;, died at age 40 – Up News Info Los Angeles

Looking for a furry friend? Here are 6 lovely puppies to adopt now in Los AngelesStart the day well by navigating the cute canines! There are dozens of dogs for adoption here in Los Angeles.

Do you want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 lovely cats to adopt now in Los AngelesAre you looking to add a new partner to the family? There are dozens of cute kittens for adoption at animal shelters in and around Los Angeles, so you won't have to search hard to find the perfect new friend.