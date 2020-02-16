Caroline Flack feared the & # 39; video of the police body camera & # 39; and the & # 39; show trial & # 39;

Troubled star Caroline Flack had warned the police that she would take her life, it emerged Sunday.

The 40-year-old woman was taking antidepressants while fighting mental health problems and was terrified by the prospect of her next trial.

Yesterday it was claimed that the paramedics had been sent home the day before they found her dead, fearing her well-being, but did not take her to the hospital.

It was understood that the distraught TV presenter was horrified by the prospect of a "show trial,quot; over an alleged assault on her boyfriend and was worried that she could not cope with the consequences.

Caroline Flack appears in the photo above leaving the Highbury Magistrates Court on December 23, 2019

Flack was last photographed in public on January 24 in north London. She had been replaced on Love Island

Her friends said she was tormented by the idea that a jury would be shown images of the police body camera taken during the night she was accused of attacking Lewis Burton (together above)

Friends said she was tormented by the idea that a jury would be shown images of the police body camera taken during the night she was accused of attacking Lewis Burton, 27. I hoped that the trial would not take place.

A court had heard that the police found the couple covered in blood and that Miss Flack had cuts on her wrist. The revelations about his mental health raised questions about whether he was given enough help to address his depression and panic attacks.

Last night, the police refused to reveal if they had referred the star to mental health services. While the stars paid tribute to the host of Love Island, her friends asked if prosecutors, medical professionals and her former ITV bosses had missed the chance to save her.

ITV canceled the scheduled Love Island episodes over the weekend, but said the show would return tonight with a tribute to Miss Flack, who presented five series before stepping back after his arrest. In other developments:

Miss Flack's management described the case against her as a "trial trial,quot; without merit;

Mr. Burton was enraged against a judicial ban that kept him and Miss Flack apart;

TV presenter Laura Whitmore warned of the pressures facing those in the public eye, saying: "It has gone too far,quot;;

Government minister Grant Shapps said broadcasters had a duty to take care of contestants and presenters of reality shows.

Miss Flack died at her home in Stoke Newington, east London, on Saturday.

The boyfriend says "my heart is broken,quot; Caroline Flack's boyfriend has said he is "heartbroken,quot; by his death. Lewis Burton said that he will be the "voice,quot; of Miss Flack after his death and that he will strive to "get the answers,quot; that he now cannot obtain on his own. A judge ordered the 27-year-old girl not to have contact with her girlfriend, who was accused of assaulting him in December, before her trial on March 4. He asked the CPS not to press charges. Flack and Burton photographed together above "My heart is broken, we had something so special," he wrote in a social media post, which accompanied a photo of the couple embracing each other on vacation. He added: ‘I know you felt safe with me and I was not allowed to be there this time, I kept asking and asking. ‘I will ask the questions you want. Nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day. " The couple had been dating since last summer when they were seen in Ibiza. He posted a loving Instagram message to his other half on Valentine's Day, hours before she committed suicide.

It is believed that his death came just a few hours after learning that prosecutors ruled that he would face a trial for the alleged assault of Burton in December.

His management team said the Crown Prosecutor Service knew he was "vulnerable,quot; and condemned the decision to continue his trial next month. Burton, who made the original 999 call to report the assault, then said he didn't want her to face charges.

Miss Flack was found "unanswered,quot; inside her apartment on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics were previously called to the road on Friday night. The London Ambulance Service said: "The teams attended and, after a clinical evaluation, the person was not taken to the hospital."

The friends said that Miss Flack had become "obsessed,quot; with the possibility that the police videos of her arrest were made public.

A court hearing was told Burton that he scored 999 at 5.25 in the morning on December 12 and that Miss Flack was assaulting him. He told police that she had read text messages on her phone and thought he was cheating on her, and had attacked him while he slept.

At a hearing at the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in North London last year, prosecutors said police found the couple covered in blood and that Miss Flack had two cuts on her left wrist after breaking a glass .

Officers were forced to contain her, they said, and when she was warned, she told police she would commit suicide, according to the court.

His lawyer Paul Morris said Burton questioned the CPS account and did not want it processed.

An ITV source insisted that he had maintained contact with Miss Flack and offered his support.

For confidential support call the Samaritans at 116123, visit a local branch or visit www.samaritans.org

ITV plunged into a crisis over Caroline Flack's suicide: bosses hold talks about the future of Love Island while the stars ask for it to be permanently eliminated

By Paul Revoirand Jennifer Ruby for the Daily Mail