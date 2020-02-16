Caroline Flack feared the & # 39; video of the police body camera & # 39; and the & # 39; show trial & # 39;

Troubled star Caroline Flack had warned the police that she would take her life, it emerged Sunday.
The 40-year-old woman was taking antidepressants while fighting mental health problems and was terrified by the prospect of her next trial.
Yesterday it was claimed that the paramedics had been sent home the day before they found her dead, fearing her well-being, but did not take her to the hospital.
It was understood that the distraught TV presenter was horrified by the prospect of a "show trial,quot; over an alleged assault on her boyfriend and was worried that she could not cope with the consequences.
Caroline Flack appears in the photo above leaving the Highbury Magistrates Court on December 23, 2019
Flack was last photographed in public on January 24 in north London. She had been replaced on Love Island
Her friends said she was tormented by the idea that a jury would be shown images of the police body camera taken during the night she was accused of attacking Lewis Burton (together above)
Friends said she was tormented by the idea that a jury would be shown images of the police body camera taken during the night she was accused of attacking Lewis Burton, 27. I hoped that the trial would not take place.
A court had heard that the police found the couple covered in blood and that Miss Flack had cuts on her wrist. The revelations about his mental health raised questions about whether he was given enough help to address his depression and panic attacks.
Last night, the police refused to reveal if they had referred the star to mental health services. While the stars paid tribute to the host of Love Island, her friends asked if prosecutors, medical professionals and her former ITV bosses had missed the chance to save her.
ITV canceled the scheduled Love Island episodes over the weekend, but said the show would return tonight with a tribute to Miss Flack, who presented five series before stepping back after his arrest. In other developments:
- Miss Flack's management described the case against her as a "trial trial,quot; without merit;
- Mr. Burton was enraged against a judicial ban that kept him and Miss Flack apart;
- TV presenter Laura Whitmore warned of the pressures facing those in the public eye, saying: "It has gone too far,quot;;
- Government minister Grant Shapps said broadcasters had a duty to take care of contestants and presenters of reality shows.
Miss Flack died at her home in Stoke Newington, east London, on Saturday.
The boyfriend says "my heart is broken,quot;
Caroline Flack's boyfriend has said he is "heartbroken,quot; by his death.
Lewis Burton said that he will be the "voice,quot; of Miss Flack after his death and that he will strive to "get the answers,quot; that he now cannot obtain on his own.
A judge ordered the 27-year-old girl not to have contact with her girlfriend, who was accused of assaulting him in December, before her trial on March 4. He asked the CPS not to press charges.
Flack and Burton photographed together above
"My heart is broken, we had something so special," he wrote in a social media post, which accompanied a photo of the couple embracing each other on vacation.
He added: ‘I know you felt safe with me and I was not allowed to be there this time, I kept asking and asking.
‘I will ask the questions you want. Nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day. "
The couple had been dating since last summer when they were seen in Ibiza. He posted a loving Instagram message to his other half on Valentine's Day, hours before she committed suicide.
It is believed that his death came just a few hours after learning that prosecutors ruled that he would face a trial for the alleged assault of Burton in December.
His management team said the Crown Prosecutor Service knew he was "vulnerable,quot; and condemned the decision to continue his trial next month. Burton, who made the original 999 call to report the assault, then said he didn't want her to face charges.
Miss Flack was found "unanswered,quot; inside her apartment on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics were previously called to the road on Friday night. The London Ambulance Service said: "The teams attended and, after a clinical evaluation, the person was not taken to the hospital."
The friends said that Miss Flack had become "obsessed,quot; with the possibility that the police videos of her arrest were made public.
A court hearing was told Burton that he scored 999 at 5.25 in the morning on December 12 and that Miss Flack was assaulting him. He told police that she had read text messages on her phone and thought he was cheating on her, and had attacked him while he slept.
At a hearing at the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in North London last year, prosecutors said police found the couple covered in blood and that Miss Flack had two cuts on her left wrist after breaking a glass .
Officers were forced to contain her, they said, and when she was warned, she told police she would commit suicide, according to the court.
His lawyer Paul Morris said Burton questioned the CPS account and did not want it processed.
An ITV source insisted that he had maintained contact with Miss Flack and offered his support.
ITV plunged into a crisis over Caroline Flack's suicide: bosses hold talks about the future of Love Island while the stars ask for it to be permanently eliminated
ITV was facing a reality show crisis last night after the suicide of host Caroline Flack.
But after yesterday's conversations, the station decided to move on with the current Love Island series.
Previously directed by Miss Flack, he had already been subject to intense scrutiny after the suicides of two former contestants in the past two years.
ITV has plunged into a crisis as conversations about the future of Love Island continue (pictured above: Callum Jones, Leanne Amaning, Sophie Piper, Ollie Williams, Shaughna Phillips, Jess Gale, Eve Gale, Connor Durman, Nas Majeed, Mike Boateng, Paige Turley and Siannise Fudge & # 39; Love Island & # 39; TV Show, Series 6, South Africa – Jan 2020)
Caroline Flack oversees the dizzying television show & # 39; Love Island & # 39 ;, Series 5, Episode 14, Mallorca, Spain – June 18, 2019
Caroline is shown above during series five, episode 37 of the successful ITV show Love Island
Two episodes of the ITV2 dating program were canceled over the weekend, but are scheduled to return tonight with a tribute to their former host.
Miss Flack resigned from her role as a presenter in December after she was arrested for an alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.
The alternate of Love Island blames the trolls online and the press
The new Love Island hostess, Laura Whitmore, broke down while attacking the trolls online for Caroline Flack's death.
The presenter was tearful when she opened her radio show yesterday by criticizing media scrutiny and those who "demonize and tear down success."
He also appealed to listeners to be "kind,quot; to others after the death of their friend.
Miss Whitmore, 34, replaced Miss Flack for the current reality show series ITV2 after she was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.
"At 40, Caroline Flack made the decision to take her own life and I will talk about her and give her the respect she deserves," he said when he opened his BBC 5 Live program.
Laura Whitmore, who broke up during a tribute to her friend & # 39; vivacious and loving & # 39; Caroline Flack in an emotional tribute on Whitemore's Sunday morning radio show
He said Miss Flack was "vivacious, loving and had a passion for life."
She added: "I will not pretend that she was perfect, but is anyone?
‘She lived every mistake publicly under the scrutiny of the media.
‘Caroline loved to love. That was all she wanted, that's why Love Island was important to her because the program tries to find love, friendship, laugh. "Miss Whitmore made it clear that the program, which has been criticized after the suicides of two Former contestants, it wasn't & # 39; the problem & # 39 ;.
Show The show is loving and affectionate, safe and protected. The problem is that the outside world is not. "
She added: ‘To the press that demonizes and demolishes success, we have had enough. For paparazzi and tabloids looking for a cheap sale, for trolls that hide behind a keyboard, enough.
"So, listeners, be kind, only you are responsible for how you treat others."
Others also paid tribute to the deceased star. Singer Olly Murs, 35, who introduced X Factor to Miss Flack said she was his "sister,quot; and had not "stopped crying."
The ITV presenters, Holly Willoughby, 39, and Phillip Schofield, 57, paid tribute to her dance last night at Dancing On Ice.
Schofield, visibly upset, said: "We would like to take a moment to remember Caroline Flack in light of the terrible news yesterday." We wanted to say that our hearts are with his family and friends. "
The decision to continue with the program, which will end next weekend, surprised industry experts who expected the station to cancel it after his death.
Two former contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, have taken their own lives in the past two years, and Miss Gradon's boyfriend also committed suicide weeks after his death.
One of ITV's highest profile presenters, Eamonn Holmes, questioned whether the series should continue out of "respect,quot; for Caroline Flack. Writing on Twitter he said: ‘Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace.
"Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now?"
Then he added: "That is, out of respect, can the series continue?"
The main sponsors of Love Island, the Just Eat take-out service, said they supported ITV's decision to release episodes over the weekend.
Yesterday, the station's sources defended him against suggestions that he had not supported Miss Flack enough after his arrest and subsequent accusation of assaulting Mr. Burton.
An ITV informant said last night: ‘We have been in contact with her and her agent on numerous occasions since the time of the incident in December. We had offered our support. We had asked and obtained assurances that I was looking for the support I needed to help her during this period.
Offered We offered our own help and said it is available to her. Caroline and her team managed to do it and we offered to provide any support that might be necessary or appropriate. "
The source added: ‘Caroline had a lasting relationship with the Love Island team, with (presenter) Laura Whitmore and (narrator) Iain Stirling. Despite what was going on in his personal life, Caroline always indicated her positivity towards Love Island and her place in her life. "
After the Saturday and Sunday night editions of the ITV2 dating program were released, it was speculated whether the rest of the series would air.
But yesterday the station said it would return tonight with a tribute to Miss Flack.
Confirming that the program would air, an ITV spokesman said: ‘Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and hugged her with great affection. We are all absolutely devastated by this tragic news. "Explaining the reasons for canceling the Sunday night program, he said:" After a careful consultation between Caroline's representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close they still we are on the news of the tragic death of Caroline we decided not to transmit the Island of Love on Sunday out of respect for Caroline's family.
"Love Island will return on Monday night, which will include a tribute to Caroline, who will always be in our hearts."
Miss Flack is the fourth person linked to the ITV2 dating program who committed suicide. Contestant Miss Gradon, who participated in the 2016 series, was found dead in 2018 at the age of 32. Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, 25, committed suicide three weeks later. Mike Thalassitis, who participated in the program in 2017, was 26 years old when he was found dead in March last year.
Sophie Gradon (pictured above) had been a contestant on the show and had also taken her own life.
ITV was also attacked after Mike Thalassitis (pictured above in 2018) also committed suicide
Last night, the hash tag #cancelloveisland was trending on Twitter. Users rated the program's format "toxic,quot; and questioned why it was still on the air after four suicides when the Jeremy Kyle Show was canceled after one.
Miss Flack, who was described as "vulnerable,quot; by her administration, gave up presenting the Love Island winter series after she allegedly attacked Mr. Burton in his apartment in Islington, north London, in December.
She pleaded not guilty to an assault charge in the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court and was released on bail, with conditions that prevented contact with her boyfriend before a trial in March.