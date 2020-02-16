Car strikes, seriously injures pedestrians in Lombard in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday night near the intersection of Lombard and Steiner streets in the Cow Hollow neighborhood of San Francisco, police said.
The police were called around 8:27 p.m. On Saturday at that intersection in a report of a vehicle collision, police officer Robert Rueca said. Officers arrived to find a pedestrian with life-threatening wounds. That pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.
The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene, Rueca said, and had not been determined until 10:30 p.m. If drugs and / or alcohol played a role in this accident.
Lombard Street in Steiner closed at 10:30 p.m. While the police continue their investigation, Rueca said.
