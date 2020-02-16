Captain Cj opens his account about fences in Navan | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLe6a2782f1f42497145e61263b2bc493e11% %MINIFYHTMLe6a2782f1f42497145e61263b2bc493e12%





Navan's action

Captain Cj was rewarded for his excellent effort when he was overtaken by the much-appreciated Minella Indo in Navan when he opened his account about fences in the pursuit of novices from Ten Up in Navan.

The nine-year-old boy's resistance shone to lead before the last in the hands of Conor Maxwell and defeated Elwood by six lengths for coach Dermot McLoughlin.

"Conor said he got stuck on the ground by jumping a little, but that he was able to make it easy on the floor," McLoughlin said of his 100-30 winner.

"His form was there. He is in the Eider Chase (in Newcastle), but he will not run. It was a choice to come here or the Eider and now I would like to run it in the Irish National."

"He depends on the ground and if it were too fast he wouldn't execute it."

Coach Brian McMahon enjoyed a double fairytale 149-1 with Seskinane and Se Mo Laoch.

Seskinane, 14, denied his age to take the navanadventurecentre.ie Handicap Hurdle for four or three quarters under Phillip Enright.

"That terrain, this track and this trip are key for him and in the end he has done well. There is a 0-116 here in two weeks and that is where he will go," McMahon said.

Eoin Mahon was in the saddle when Se Mo Laoch (9-1) led the race to beat longtime leader Wishmoor by four lengths at the Come Racing Handicap Chase on February 29.

"I was hoping he could win and gain a few pounds to get into the Kim Muir in Cheltenham and Eoin can ride it," McMahon said.

"Eoin is a massive member of the team, is present every day and is a slave to work. He won the five-year-old maiden in Nenagh (point to point) before and climbed the road to arrive on time to ride. Se Mo Laoch. "

He added: "This is like interviewing Gordon (Elliott), usually if I had two or three winners in the year, that would be almost the maximum, and having two in one day is incredible."

Francin (4-7 favorite) overcame a mistake at the last minute to get the odds for coach Willie Mullins in the Maiden Obstacle of the 2020 membership Get Your Navan.

When leading two, Paul Townend had to expel him to hold Elliott's man for three and a half lengths.

"His Christmas career worked well and now he is another winner," Mullins said.

"It's hard to look awesome there. I thought it was going to be awesome, but it seemed to get stuck in the ground."

"I will find a good race in the spring somewhere and he can travel up to two and a half miles in more pleasant terrain."

Sassy Yet Classy (8-1) gave Elliott a double on the card by taking advantage of the fall of Regina Dracones in the obstacle Kevin Brady Car Sales Seas Handicap Hurdle.

The 8-1 shot was held to beat Bay Ambition by two and three quarters under Davy Russell.

"To be fair to her, she won her bumper on soft ground in Listowel a couple of years ago, but she has never really had the land she wanted," said the County Meath driver.

"Davy said she was wider than she wanted all the time, but that she wanted to keep her up and that she probably wants more."

Elliott and Russell had previously won the Boyne Hurdle with Cracking Smart. with the double hero of Grand National Tiger Roll making a pleasant return in fifth place.

Elliott's Ballyadam was sent 1-4 favorite for the Flower Hill (Pro / Am) INH flat race, but could only finish third behind Julies stowaway trained by Mags Mullins (5-1).