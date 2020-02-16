California Grape Glut helps wine prices plummet – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLf2f09133079089eac75d2cfbc865d0f511% %MINIFYHTMLf2f09133079089eac75d2cfbc865d0f512%

NAPA (CNN) – The price of wine is expected to fall to its lowest levels in five years thanks, in part, to the surplus of California grapes.

In combination with a lower demand for wine, drinkers can expect to get a better value for every drop they drink this year. The cheapest prices can even last up to three years.

Rob McMillan, founder of the Silicon Valley Bank Wine Division and author of the annual report of the State of the Wine Industry, predicts that US wine consumers will enjoy the "best retail wine sales values ​​in 20 years,quot;.

Vineyards in northern California began planting thousands of acres of new vines in 2016, and with more efficient harvesting methods, has resulted in more abundant grape crops.

Having more grapes to make wine sounds good, but if there is not enough demand to withstand higher production, the surplus of grapes is wasted.

Jeff Bitter, president of Allied Grape Growers, told CNN that surplus grapes may reach the secondary market, where they are used for brandy or as a grape concentrate. But that market does not usually offer sustainable yields for producers.

"The main cause of the excess supply today is the culmination of some years of slowdown in the growth of wine delivery, with a large grape harvest for 2018 wine as an exclamation point," said Bitter. “Until 2015, wine shipments had grown, almost predictively, for two decades. The slowdown in growth has surprised the industry.

“Since it takes up to five years to bring the wine to the market from the initial planning stages of planting a vineyard, it makes meeting future demand very complicated. In this case, we exceed the demand. ”

To rebalance the market, California producers must reduce the production of acres of vines.

"With the flattening of wine demand by consumers, unless vineyard acres are removed, it will be difficult to find the balance," McMillan told CNN. “The balance will be found first in Napa, followed by other premium regions in California. It will take at least 2-3 years for the price of the grape to stabilize. ”

According to the IWSR industry group, wine consumption has declined for the first time in 25 years, and more and more Americans are turning to ready-to-drink liquors and cocktails.

"The industry should be rightly concerned," said McMillan. "We are not interacting with the millenary consumer, and the boomers that have boosted wine sales over the past 30 years will not live forever."

McMillan believes that the largest millennial population has not yet accepted wine, which is the biggest growth opportunity in the wine industry. But he believes that improving the value of wine could lead millennials to become "more consistent wine buyers."

"Today, the wine supply chain is full," McMillan wrote in his report. “This excess supply, together with the erosion of consumer demand, can only lead to the discount of finished wine, bulk wine and grapes. US wine consumers UU. They will discover unprecedented retail value in 2020 and should buy. ”

