Burundi opposition party elects Agathon Rwasa to run for president | News

The main opposition party of Burundi has chosen Agathon Rwasa as its candidate for the presidential elections of May 20.

Members of the National Congress for Freedom, known by its French acronym CNL, approved the 56-year nomination on Sunday, the party Announced On twitter.

A long-time former rebel leader and political opponent of outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza, Rwasa was the main opposition candidate in two previous elections in 2010 and 2015, but boycotted both of them.

In 2015, Nkurunziza's controversial decision to seek a third term plunged the country into its worst crisis since the end of a bloody civil war a decade earlier, and human rights groups said hundreds of people were killed by security agencies against the protesters in the months that followed the re-election of the president.

At that time, the opposition had accused Nkurunziza of violating the constitution by seeking another term. The president cited a court ruling saying he could come back.

Rwasa will participate in upcoming polls against army general Evariste Ndayishimiye, an ally of Nkurunziza who was elected last month by the ruling party CNDD-FDD to be his candidate. On Sunday, the opposition candidate denounced what he claimed were plans to manipulate the vote.

"As we approach the elections, it is surprising to hear that there are people thinking of manipulating the elections," he told his party delegates after his appointment was announced. "The Burundians will not let them do it."

The United Nations warned that human rights abuses could increase again before the elections.

It was widely expected that Nkurunziza would take advantage of the recent constitutional changes adopted by a referendum to run for reelection, which raised concerns that Burundi would see a repeat of the 2015 deadly riots.

Last month, the country's parliament overwhelmingly passed a bill that granted outgoing presidents abundant farewell benefits, including a luxury villa and a single sum equivalent to more than $ 500,000.

The amount is a fortune in Burundi, where more than 65 percent live in poverty and where 50 percent of the country has food insecurity, according to the United Nations World Food Program.