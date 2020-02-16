Building implosion will cause traffic delays on Sunday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Jeff Ray weather updateVery good weather for your Sunday and your federal holiday on Monday. Then, another strong cold front brings back winter temperatures and a cold rain.
Jeff Ray weather updateA couple of VERY warm days before the next cold front offers a short working week of cold and wet weather.
Weather forecast for the weekend of Erin MoranA Sunday of fun is reserved for North Texas with sunny skies and temperatures that reach 73 degrees!
Neighborhood of Como in Fort Worth gets new community centerThe Como neighborhood in Fort Worth has a new community center that has special areas for children and seniors.
New regulations on scooters probably underway in DallasThere are likely to be road changes in the city of Dallas for motorized scooters.
Erin Moran Weather ForecastNorth Texas will begin to see isolated rains on Tuesday but will dry on Friday.
Dallas Police: 5-year-old boy shot by a brother playing with his parents' gunA 5-year-old boy was shot in the back by his older brother who was playing with his parents' gun on Friday night, Dallas police said.
Dallas police: security guard shoots at a minor who tried to hit him with a stolen city truckA minor is in custody after stealing a truck from the city of Dallas and trying to hit a security guard with him Friday night.
The North Texas couple aboard the quarantined cruise ship will return home on SundayThe Department of Health and Human Services is supporting the mission led by the State Department to repatriate citizens of the United States who were aboard a quarantined cruise ship outside of Japan.
North Texas just married in quarantine on a cruise in Japan I can't wait to go home, eat WhataburgerA newly married couple from North Texas was quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan after an outbreak of coronavirus and now they can't wait to go home and go directly to Whataburger.
Jeff Ray weather updateWonderful weather for the weekend and President's Day; The possibility of more cold rain starts on Tuesday.
Ladies of the TCU rifle team in defense of the national titleThe ladies who make up the TCU rifle team are out to defend their national title once again.
Scott Padgett & # 39; s Weekend Weather ForecastA beautiful weather is expected this weekend for northern Texas, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching 72 degrees.
The local widow pays $ 6K to a dating company that says she didn't deliverLove is in the air this week, but it could have a high price. A local widow said she paid almost $ 6,000 to an appointment service, just to end up alone.
Jack Fink of Up News Info 11 speaks with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie SandersUp News Info 11 reporter Jack Fink spoke with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders after his demonstration at the Mesquite Arena on Friday night.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders gathers supporters in Mesquite and predicts the victory of the super Tuesday in TexasSenator Sanders pressed for his proposals to deal with climate change aggressively and take on the oil and gas industry, Medicare for all and free tuition to public universities.
Interview: Texas Democratic candidate for the 24th John Biggan Congress DistrictJohn Biggan is running in the Democratic primary in order to replace Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant in District 24 of Congress.
Former Boy Scoutmaster in Tarrant County Arrested for Alleging Indecency with a ChildBrett Hall, sixty, was a 2006-2013 scout chief with the Tarrant County Troops 205 and 214, said the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.
Bernie Sanders campaigning in North Texas on Friday nightHundreds lined up outside Mesquite Arena to hear the Democratic presidential candidate speak.
Decatur ISD will begin random drug testing for students in extracurricular activitiesIt will be a pilot program this spring and will be voluntary for now.
Happy graduation to the last group of canine companions!Founded in 1975, Canine Companions for Independence is a nonprofit organization that improves the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships.