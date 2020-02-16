Bruno Fernandes is a "good buy,quot; for Manchester United, says Luis Figo | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4ec4c3f65d5806af62c747120a87459a11% %MINIFYHTML4ec4c3f65d5806af62c747120a87459a12%





Luis Figo asks for caution about Bruno Fernandes' expectations, but says his countryman is a "good buy,quot; for Manchester United

Luis Figo says that Bruno Fernandes is a "good buy,quot; for Manchester United, as there is a shortage of talented players in the current generation.

Fernandes joined United in January in a five-and-a-half year contract with Sporting Lisbon for an initial fee of around £ 46.6 million, with possible supplements that bring the general agreement to £ 68 million.

Bruno Fernandes was named the Portuguese league player of the year in 2018 and 2019

Figo believes that the 25-year-old midfielder has the ability to take on an important role in Old Trafford, but called for caution against comparisons with former United Cristiano Ronaldo players, Eric Cantona and Carlos Tevez.

"He is a different player, he is not a striker (but) a midfielder," said Figo, who joined Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee in 2000, said exclusively Sky sports news before the Laureus World Sports Awards.

"These days, the market is not so big, so it is different to find players because everyone is looking for that and talent production is not as big as in other generations."

"So sometimes you have to buy different players."

Fernandes, who scored 63 goals in 137 games for Sporting, made his United debut against Wolves and is expected to start against Chelsea on Monday live. Sky sports.

Figo says that the success of his countryman will depend on how fast the midfielder can adapt to English football.

"He is one of the best soccer players in Portugal," he said.

"He is in the international team, a midfielder who can score. He has the quality to (score a) goal and be in the box."

"I think it was a good buy, I just hope it can adapt as soon as possible to a different league."

