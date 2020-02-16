Both teams honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant in the NBA All-Star Game – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTMLcf20ee54955eea0e1d664090abbf02ce11% %MINIFYHTMLcf20ee54955eea0e1d664090abbf02ce12%

– The NBA All-Star Game was to start at United Center on Sunday night.

Team LeBron, with Captain LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers, will face Team Giannis, with Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

As Matt Zahn of Up News Info 2 reported, the 2020 All-Star Game is the first one played in Chicago in 32 years, and it had people excited.

%MINIFYHTMLcf20ee54955eea0e1d664090abbf02ce13% %MINIFYHTMLcf20ee54955eea0e1d664090abbf02ce14%

There were no bulls on the court for the 69th All-Star Game, but no big stars were missing. Among them is former bull Jimmy Butler, now of the Miami Heat.

%MINIFYHTMLcf20ee54955eea0e1d664090abbf02ce15% %MINIFYHTMLcf20ee54955eea0e1d664090abbf02ce16%

"I'm just competitive, and you know, I'm just going to try to get out and get a victory; I got my first victory in the All-Star Game. We have to make a show for people," Antetokounmpo said.

"For me to be part of the All-Star weekend, you know, here, with all the fans around the world that we have to support our beautiful game, I never take this moment for granted," James said.

“However, it is supposed to be fun. Obviously, nobody wants to get injured, so every time he recovers, there are guys who compete, "Butler said." I've been to a All-Star Game before, but I think it's always a bit special where I started my entire NBA career here in Chicago. "Much love for this city."

"All-Star is a unique event, and for me being here and playing in front of my friends and family this weekend and sharing this weekend with them has been amazing," said Anthony Davis, originally from Chicago.

Ticket prices are among the most expensive. In the last control, you could climb on the rafters for around $ 650.

Part of the rumor surrounding this All-Star Game is that it is the first since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash, which makes this game very special for many of these players who idolized The 18 players. All-star

"It's going to be a great weekend, and so we can honor Kobe Bryant and his legacy, and we know he's taking care of us, and it's our responsibility to represent purple and gold," James said.

"My idol, not just my idol, probably the whole generation that is my age, idol, and you know, for us, he was the Michael Jordan of our generation," Antetokounmpo said about Bryant.

"We are going to have Kobe's shirts and her daughter Gigi's shirts, so we are trying our best to honor her legacy and represent her legacy on and off the floor," Davis added.

All LeBron team players will use Gianna Bryant number 2 and Giannis team will use Kobe Bryant number 24.

The scoring format is a bit different this year, as competing teams reach a total of points in the fourth quarter. The goal is to get 24 points more than the winning team has in three quarters, in another a tribute to Bryant.

The winning team receives $ 200,000 for their chosen charity.