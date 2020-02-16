Boris Kodjoe Shades T.I. and Tiny for asking how he and his wife Nicole Parker & # 39; keep dirt on low & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML6b7ab22cd7c6e17d8763a1d3b1b713db11% %MINIFYHTML6b7ab22cd7c6e17d8763a1d3b1b713db12%

WENN / Derrick Salters / Avalon

The German actor and his wife actress appear in the latest episode of the rapper's podcast to share many stories about their relationship.

Up News Info –

It seems that YOU. and Tiny Harris (Cotta Tameka) You may need to think twice before throwing questions at the guests in your podcast program. Boris Kodjoe Y Nicole Ari Parker He stopped "expeditedly" for his special episode of Valentine's Day, and the first had a grim response when the stars of reality shows asked him and his wife a question not so pleasant.

While the four talked about Boris and Nicole's relationship, Tiny wondered: "How do you keep them, you know, stay inside?" When T.I. He intervened to say, "You mean if he's screwed?" the Xscape The singer replied: "Yes, I have not heard anything dirty." Nicole seemed a little bewildered after hearing the question, before Boris answered: "I don't have incredible dirt … but we respect each other enough that I never wanted to embarrass myself or my wife or children or children. no one".

%MINIFYHTML6b7ab22cd7c6e17d8763a1d3b1b713db13% %MINIFYHTML6b7ab22cd7c6e17d8763a1d3b1b713db14%

YOU. Then he replied: "That's very sweet, boy," before joking that he made the rapper and his wife look bad. He was probably referring to the marriage drama that almost caused him and Tiny to end their lifelong marriage. "I admire your sincerity," added the spitter "Not Mediocre."

%MINIFYHTML6b7ab22cd7c6e17d8763a1d3b1b713db15% %MINIFYHTML6b7ab22cd7c6e17d8763a1d3b1b713db16%

During the episode, couples also talked about their first years of dating, relationship rules, as well as sharing and comparing hilarious stories about how to raise their families and fun and sexy details about their relationships. At one time, they even played a game in which Boris and Nicole were asked to describe their wedding nights using only the name of a popular cocktail. In response, Boris said: "Suffering bastard," making everyone laugh in the study.

Boris and Nicole, who co-starred "Food for the soul"on May 21, 2005 in Gundelfingen, Germany. They have two children together. Their daughter has spina bifida, which was diagnosed at birth.