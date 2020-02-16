Blake Coleman's commercial ratings: Lightning gain depth, the Devils add the main Nolan Foote prospect

%MINIFYHTMLfdaebcaecfcc513c15736374b79be9d211% %MINIFYHTMLfdaebcaecfcc513c15736374b79be9d212%

The New Jersey Devils took another step toward deconstructing their veteran roster on Sunday.

Just a few hours after sending Captain Andy Greene to the New York Islanders for defender David Quenneville and his second-round selection of 2021, the team switched to the energetic end Blake Coleman to Tampa Bay Lightning, a Stanley Cup contender, to Nolan Foote change and the best qualified prospect. Vancouver 2020 first round selection (conditional).

Below is a breakdown of each component of Sunday's trade between Lightning and Devils.

The New Jersey Devils get:

Nolan Foote, LW, 27th overall in 2019

A double threat power winner who was critical for Canada's march to gold in the 2020 Junior IIHF World Championship, Foote was one of Tampa's best prospects this season after playing well in multiple development or training fields. Son of former NHL defender Adam Foote and younger brother of the 2017 Tampa first-round pick, Cal, Nolan has always been regarded as a top prospect that goes back to his rooster days. A mature and balanced striker with an IQ of acute hockey also has a hardness that helps him intimidate on or off the disc.

Observing the New Jersey agricultural system reveals a significant vacuum in the hardness department, but don't think for a second that Foote's roof is limited to a crash and explosion role player. It has a plus-plus shot, elite disk protection, and its deceptive speed and agility take you to those main scoring areas regularly.

The only problem with Foote is his health: he has lost a great deal of time in three of his four seasons with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL; A recent lower body injury has limited him to only 26 games this season. Although Foote is physically mature enough to play in the NHL immediately, his injuries are likely to keep him in junior hockey for the rest of the season. Keep in mind that having a birthday at the end of 2000 (November 29) makes Foote eligible to start next season with the New Jersey AHL subsidiary in Binghamton.

First round conditional selection (from Vancouver)

Tampa Bay previously acquired this Vancouver draft pick in the J.T. Miller's deal last offseason. As things stand, both clubs are expected to not only reach the playoffs, but also be happy to win their respective divisions. If that happens to the Canucks, the Devils are looking for a late first-round pick in addition to their own first and the first protected first-round pick they received from Arizona in the Taylor Hall trade.

If a scenario develops in which Vancouver reaches the playoffs as a wild card and the Coyotes are a lottery team, it is conceivable that New Jersey can finish with three selections in the top 20 of this year's draft.

If the Canucks fail to reach the postseason, the first round selection changes to the 2021 NHL entry Draft.

Grade A

Tampa Bay Lighting gets:

Blake Coleman, LW

A fast two-way extreme that is a high-volume shooter, Coleman has been one of the few bright spots for the Devils this season after quickly becoming a fan favorite. Of his 275 shooting attempts, more than 66 percent are on the net and have had 16 games in which he has had five or more shots. Coleman has also scored more than 20 goals for the second consecutive year (22 last season, 21 this season) and seems to develop chemistry with whoever his linemates are.

The death penalty in New Jersey is one of its few bright spots during its season of misery, and Coleman and the center Travis Zajac were the key gears in that regard. Tampa's special teams have been excellent so far, so it is not that Coleman fills some kind of critical need; however, the Bolts had the best penalty in the league before the first round showdown last season and Columbus scored five power goals in his shocking four-game sweep of the Presidents Trophy winners.

Tampa Bay and its high-powered attack do not necessarily need Coleman to offend, but it is a good contingency if the first six are blank. His only experience in the playoffs was in New Jersey's first round loss to Lightning in 2018, when he scored twice in five games.

Grade B

Summary

This was a high price for Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois, even with Coleman locked up until July 1, 2021, with a manageable annual cap of $ 1.8 million.

The Bolts are obviously in a way to win now and need to erase the pain of last year's disastrous postseason. Unless Tampa Bay wins the Stanley Cup, it is difficult to justify the exchange of essentially two first-round selections for one end that will be lucky enough to play more than 10-12 minutes per game at 5 against 5, regardless of the propensity to shoot from Coleman or how well your AHL prospects are progressing.

It is crazy to think that it was less than eight months ago when the property broke the bank to acquire high-priced talent for another playoff race. However, for the Devils and their fans, today was another step towards altering a list that is only two years away from a position in the playoffs. They had 11 picks in last year's draft and now they sit at eight (and probably going up) by 2020, and it is doubtful that interim general manager Tom Fitzgerland is close to rolling and negotiating.