Big Sean denies fighting with Kendrick Lamar: & # 39; That's some bulls ** t & # 39;

Prior to this, Sean faces rumors from the TDE Punch executive, who sits next to him on a flight to North Carolina for the J. Cole Dreamville Festival in April 2019.

Fans can remember reports that indicate that Be big Y Kendrick Lamar they are fighting with the former allegedly upset by Kendrick in "No More Interviews" in 2016. Now, Sean addressed the issue while visiting Joe BuddenThe "Pull Up" series, clarifying that I was not casting shadows on Kendrick.

"I remember being online and watching, & # 39; Oh, are you talking about Kendrick? & # 39;" Sean spoke, referring to the lyrics of "No More Interviews." "Because I was talking about people rapping fast. I wasn't fighting anyone. I was literally going to shit, just rapping, no ***."

"It was not like a specific person or else he would have said his name," he continued. "So I see and say, & # 39; That's bulls ** t & # 39;. So I didn't give him energy."

The rapper then shared that things changed when Compton's rapper released "The Heart Part 4" in 2017. "Time goes on," Sean continues, "and then Kendrick dropped a freestyle and I don't know what that said." He made people say: & # 39; Oh, it's about Sean & # 39 ;. Then I hear the shit, I'm like, & # 39; what part are they talking about? & # 39; "

Later, Sean contacted Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, where Kendrick is signed, as he wanted to sort things out. "I immediately called Top because I had a relationship with Top. And they like it, & # 39; No, it's not about you at all. That was only for everyone. That was just for whoever. But don't listen to the Internet, just go to throw 200 & # 39; & # 39 ;, Top said to Sean. "I'm like, & # 39; Alright, fo sho & # 39 ;. Imagine I have that conversation, I'm like, & # 39; Okay, I don't even have to communicate with Kendrick & # 39 ;. "

In spite of everything, Sean did not regret never having addressed the alleged dispute. "It reached a point where, somehow, it was just a strange tension between him and me even though it was already said that it wasn't a problem because people did it that way," he shared with Joe. "Fast forward, I let the shit go. He let the shit go. He never talked about it. I never talked about it and he should have said something. He should have come out and been like, & # 39; No, that's not & # 39 ;. "

Prior to this, Sean faced rumors about the TDE Punch executive, who sits next to him on a flight to North Carolina to J ColeDreamville Festival in April 2019. "It's like, & # 39; did you ever yell at Kendrick? & # 39; And then, as soon as he said that … it was like, & # 39; 'Ohhh & # 39; "said Sean. "Damn it, I almost put it on the back of my brain. I'm like, & # 39; Damn it. No, I never did it. & # 39; And he said: & # 39; Man, you should definitely have yelled at him & # 39 ;. "

Sean then revealed that he obtained Kendrick's number, and added that they communicated. "Respect is mutual. It was literally nothing."