Barclays chief Jes Staley ready to talk to the FBI about Jeffrey Epstein

Barclays chief Jes Staley would be willing to tell the US authorities everything he knows about pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to The Mail on Sunday.

Last night, Epstein's victims asked the bank chief to deliver any information he might have about his former client.

Victims' lawyers said Staley, who joined Barclays five years ago, could have gained valuable insights, particularly about Epstein's finances, while acting as his private banker at JP Morgan between 2000 and 2013.

As head of the private bank at JP Morgan, Staley knew Epstein well and the couple stayed in touch until 2015, seven years after Epstein was found guilty of requesting the prostitution of a child.

Under pressure: as head of JP Morgan's private bank, Staley got to know Jeffrey Epstein well

The lawyers urged Staley to talk to the FBI about his dealings with Epstein, who died in prison last year, as he could help in the battle to win compensation for women who were mistreated, such as Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has told How it was treated by Prince Andrew's former friend.

There is no suggestion of irregularities by Staley. It is understood that the US authorities have not approached the executive director of Barclays and are not sure what assistance he could offer.

However, it is understood that you would cooperate fully if requested.

Lisa Bloom, who represents several victims, told the Ministry of Defense: & # 39; For decades, the prolific pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was allowed to victimize girls with impunity. Only now the police are trying to get to the bottom of how this happened.

& # 39; Everyone who knew Epstein for any period of time should cooperate with the police, including Jes Staley, who appears to have remained close to Epstein even after his conviction of sexual offense. We call on Mr. Staley to do the right thing and tell the FBI what he knows.

Victim: Virginia Roberts Giuffre is one of the women who shows up

The intervention came when Staley's work hung on a thread last night.

It is understood that the president of Barclays, Nigel Higgins, is deeply concerned about the damage to the bank's reputation after the UK financial control agency launched an investigation last week about whether Staley and Barclays had been sincere in their revelations. about the extent of his relationship with Epstein.

The Financial Conduct Authority is investigating after the US regulators. UU. They sent him an email cache between Staley and Epstein dating back to Staley's time in JP Morgan.

City sources said the FCA investigation had triggered a power struggle in Barclays as board members faced possible criticism for their appointment.

It is understood that Barclays directors were shown the cache of emails before giving their backing to Staley before a decisive vote on their future in May.

The investigation into Staley's long relationship with Epstein was launched in December, but only came to light last Thursday.

A friend of Higgins told the MoS: & # 39; Clearly, the current board is worried. I think the president is very stressed about it. (Nigel Higgins) is a good guy, he's a good shooter. I think they are going to get rid of Staley.

Staley has so far received full support from the board in public.

Last night, an influential deputy hit the Barclays board for staying with Staley. Meanwhile, sources warned that activist investor Edward Bramson, who owns 5.5 percent of Barclays shares, could try to use the crisis to destabilize the board.

A former Barclays executive came out in defense of Staley and insisted that the bank had done nothing wrong. He said that the talent scout firm Spencer Stuart, who helped recruit Staley, had not pointed out any problems about Epstein before he was named.

The former executive, who asked not to be identified, said: & # 39; Anyone who runs a wealth management business constantly meets and encourages rich people. All I know is that Jes is a person of the highest integrity. It would not be a sin to commit to rich people, and many rich people have skeletons in their closets & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Staley visited Epstein during his 13-month prison sentence in 2008 and again in 2015 on a boat trip with his wife to the Epstein retreat in the Caribbean, later called & # 39; paedo island & # 39 ;.

The visit took place only a few months before Staley was appointed executive director of Barclays in October 2015. He said his contact with Epstein had "diminished,quot; at that time.

Questions remain about how the financier Epstein, found hanged in his prison cell last August at age 66, accumulated a wealth estimated at around $ 634 million (£ 485 million).

He owned three valuable properties, two planes and the 75-acre island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He also owned an expensive collection of art, jewelry and cars.

It has been suggested that his estate could be used for a victim fund for the women he attacked.

The Epstein scandal last summer led Barclays to cut ties with Prince Andrew's Pitch @ Palace flagship business initiative, who was a friend of the pedophile.

Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake said: & # 39; Barclays has decided that maintaining a relationship (with Prince Andrew) would clearly discredit the bank. So you can hardly say that Jes Staley's situation, if he had a relationship with Epstein, is not problematic & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Speaking to reporters last week, Staley said: "I thought I knew him well and I didn't." Of course, in retrospect of what we all know now, I deeply regret having had any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

At the company's annual general meeting in May, investors will vote on the re-election of directors for the Barclays board. If Staley, 63, loses his position on the board, his position as executive director could become unsustainable.

Barclays, Spencer Stuart, JP Morgan and Edward Bramson declined to comment.