Barack Obama organized a & # 39; talk by the fire & # 39; to celebrate work off the court of a trio of NBA players | NBA News

Former President Barack Obama invited a trio of NBA stars to praise his leadership and work away from basketball.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is passionate about helping children in Greece and Africa. Kevin Love is trying to shed the brightest light he can on mental health by sharing his own struggles. Chris Paul aims to ensure that technology reaches schools where it has not been affordable.

Former President Barack Obama is aware of all those efforts.

He is trying to make sure that many other people also find out.

That's why Obama invited that trio of NBA stars to sit next to him for a round table organized by his foundation on Saturday, saying he invited them to praise what he called his extraordinary leadership when it comes to his work outside of court.

"It's much bigger than basketball," said Love.

Image:

Kevin Love prepares to drive in the lane against the New York Knicks



Obama clearly agrees. The foundation that was created in 2014 has defended causes such as the near and dear ones of Antetokounmpo, Paul and Love, which is why the 44th president decided to invite them to sit down for what was called a “ chat by the fire & # 39 ; & # 39 ;.

Most of the conversation had nothing to do with basketball, which is exactly as planned.

"Part of the reason I wanted to summon these three, in addition to being incredible athletes, they are good people and each of them is at different stages in their careers," Obama said.

Image:

Chris Paul scores with a finger roll against the San Antonio Spurs



"You have old Chris Paul in the end, the young man (Antetokounmpo) here and Kevin somewhere in the middle. But each one of them has shown character on the court but also off the court. And the work I'm doing after that the presidency be completely focused on how to raise, identify, amplify and support the incredible next generation of leaders ahead. "

Obama is a longtime and passionate basketball fan: this event, in his hometown of Chicago, was his second official event during the NBA All-Star weekend in Windy City after one with children and players from First and second year on Friday, and he has lined up with NBA players many times before to highlight certain messages.

In February 2019, Obama sat down with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to commemorate the fifth anniversary of My Brother & # 39; s Keeper, an initiative he launched after the shooting death in 2012 of Florida's unarmed teenager, Trayvon Martin. The death of Martin, a 17-year-old African-American, provoked protests over racial profiling.

Image:

Giannis Antetokounmpo attacks a home dump in the Bucks' victory against the 76ers



This time, it was for other issues, all important too.

Love told the story of why he decided to make public his long struggle with mental health and the battle against depression.

Paul talked about why it was important for him to make sure that schools in the poorest neighborhoods are not far behind.

Antetokounmpo told the story of how neighbors in a predominantly white neighborhood helped make sure that their parents, who moved to Greece from Nigeria in search of a better life, thrived.

"All I know is that people gave me," Antetokounmpo said. "I have to return."

