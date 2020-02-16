Azeri opposition leaders detained while police block poll result of protest | News

%MINIFYHTMLa3148f0c5a524d8991c4977957e55e1d11% %MINIFYHTMLa3148f0c5a524d8991c4977957e55e1d12%

Azerbaijan police arrested opposition party leaders and dozens of their supporters on Sunday before they took part in a protest against the results of national elections last week.

The Musavat party said in a statement that its party leader Arif Gajily and true party leader Ilgar Mamedly, as well as opposition candidates and election observers, they were among the 55 protesters arrested, some of whom were picked up near their homes.

Dozens of riot police surrounded the Central Election Commission (CEC) building, where the protest was to begin, and put anyone who came to participate in the demonstration on a bus, a witness told the Reuters news agency.

The protesters raised posters that said: "Abolish the election results!" or "We demand free elections!"

Some of the detainees were "taken in police vans to remote and deserted places 200-300km (120-180 miles) from Baku and abandoned there," Gadjily told AFP news agency after he was released.

Police authorities declined to comment on the arrests, Reuters reported.

According to the CEC, the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) party won 72 of 125 seats in the single chamber Parliament in the February 9 vote, and almost all other seats went to small and independent parties loyal to President Ilham Aliyev .

But international observers and the opposition denounced violations ranging from fraud to intimidation.

International monitors found widespread procedural infractions in the counting of votes, which, they said, raised questions about the honesty of the elections. Aliyev had called the elections nine months before to consolidate his authority and accelerate economic reforms.

So far, the CEC has canceled the results in four constituencies following reports of violations.

Azerbaijan has been ruled by Aliyev since 2003 when he succeeded his late father, the communist leader of the Soviet era of Azerbaijan and former KGB general Heydar Aliyev.

Western nations have courted Azerbaijan for its role as an alternative to Russia in the supply of oil and gas to Europe, but several European bodies and rights groups have accused Aliyev of silencing opponents and imprisoning opponents, Baku accuses.