Australia continues with the expansion of its coal industry.

But after a catastrophic season of forest fires that raised concerns about climate change, the opposition is growing towards a new controversial mine.

The country is deeply divided on whether mines are sources of opportunity or scars in the landscape.

Alexi O’Brien from Al Jazeera reports from Queensland, Australia.