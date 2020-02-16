Arsenal Women cancels the FA Cup clash with Lewes; Reading's trip to Leicester was also postponed | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLaefc52ba61344aefcec703b4483f107e11% %MINIFYHTMLaefc52ba61344aefcec703b4483f107e12%





Arsenal was forced to cancel their FA Cup draw with Lewes, which will be played at Boreham Wood

%MINIFYHTMLaefc52ba61344aefcec703b4483f107e13% %MINIFYHTMLaefc52ba61344aefcec703b4483f107e14%

The fifth round games of the Women's FA Cup involving the WSL Arsenal and Reading teams were suspended on Sunday due to storm Dennis.

%MINIFYHTMLaefc52ba61344aefcec703b4483f107e15% %MINIFYHTMLaefc52ba61344aefcec703b4483f107e16%

Arsenal postponed his clash with Lewes at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park due to safety concerns and similar issues also forced him to cancel the trip from Reading to Leicester City, which will be played at Quorn FC's Farley Way.

The Gunners have already reorganized their game for Sunday, February 23, which means that their WSL clash with Reading will have to move to another date.

"The safety of all followers in Meadow Park is of the utmost importance," Arsenal said in a statement.

"We've also taken into account the impact of the weather conditions on the trip that Lewes supporters will make."

Floods were causing additional problems in Quorn, making access to the ground difficult.

"With current and future weather conditions, current floods block access to the ground, our main concern is the safety of players, staff and followers," Leicester City said in a statement.