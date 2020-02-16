Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle

Arsenal produced a devastating bombing in the second half to beat Newcastle 4-0 in the Emirates and stop a series of four successive draws in the Premier League.

The Gunners spent most of the first half with the back foot, but they jumped to life after the break thanks to a brilliant header by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the fourth goal of the season of Nicolas Pepe in the league in the space of three minutes.

Ciaran Clark rejected a glorious opportunity to reduce half the deficit and Allan Saint-Maximin hit the post when Newcastle could not leave the canvas after the double quick shot of Arsenal.

The Magpies were paid late when Martin Dubravka spilled Mesut Ozil's last shot on the line and Alexandre Lacazette got into a fourth since the Gunners climbed to tenth place, three points and two places ahead of Newcastle, with their first Victory in the league since New Year. Day.

Whats Next?

Sunday February 23 4:00 p.m.



Arsenal travels to Olympiakos for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday at 8 p.m., before receiving Everton on Super Sunday at 4.30 p.m., live Sky Sports Premier League. Meanwhile, Newcastle returns to London next Saturday at 3 p.m. to face the Crystal Palace.