Arik Matson, officer shot in the head, now walks with help and enjoys pizza – Up News Info

Waseca police officer Arik Matson can now walk with help and eat solid foods, according to his family.

The 32-year-old officer was shot in the head on January 6 when he responded to a call about a suspicious person wandering around some backyards.

In an entry in Matson's sister-in-law's newspaper, Nicole Matson, she says Arik Matson has been working hard with her physiotherapists, and walked almost 50 feet with help on Thursday, which was her longest walk to date.

She says Matson has progressed and can now move her left arm and leg more.

"Her voice is getting louder and she can speak more clearly sometimes. They have improved her diet so she could enjoy some of her favorites like pizza and roast beef for meals," said Nicole Matson. "There is something about a good pizza that can work wonders to lift your spirits."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Matson family.

Tyler Janovsky was charged with shooting officer Arik Matson and faces multiple criminal charges, including attempted first-degree murder. A judge set a bond on February 4 for $ 3 million.