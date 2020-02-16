Amy Schumer becomes real about why she feels & # 39; lucky & # 39; during the IVF process

%MINIFYHTML383d29679929242a00e2ecdcb501f8c711% %MINIFYHTML383d29679929242a00e2ecdcb501f8c712%

Sharing the latest update on her ongoing journey to conceive a second child, the actress & # 39; I Feel Pretty & # 39; recognize the experiences of other women by making her feel & # 39; empowered and supported & # 39 ;.

Amy Schumer She has confessed that she feels "fortunate" to have a healthy embryo while talking about her IVF trip with fans online.

The "I feel pretty"Star announced that he was receiving in vitro fertilization treatment last month (January 2020), and has been sharing updates about the process on his social media channels.

In a recent publication, the 38-year-old comic shared the happy news that she and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, were able to get a healthy embryo to use on their fertility trip.

"Hey! So IVF was like that for us. They recovered 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old girl, right? Then 26 fertilized! She wrote." For all those, we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low-level mosaics (mosaic means that there are some abnormal cells that can still lead to a healthy baby). So we feel fortunate to have received 1! I appreciate everyone sharing their stories of Ivf with me. "

Admitting that the process has been "mentally exhausting," Amy said she wanted to share her trip while reading about the experiences of other women, "it made me feel empowered and supported."

"I heard from hundreds of women about my abortions and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how it worked after rounds and rounds of IVF! It was really encouraging."

The couple became parents of a son, Gene, last May (2019).