Amy Klobuchar says she raised $ 12 million since the New Hampshire debate

Washington Senator Amy Klobuchar has raised $ 12 million in donations following her outstanding performance during the last Democratic debate, Sunday said, a tour that allows her to devote more resources to the states that will vote on Super Tuesday.

"We are accumulating our staff across the country in the Super Tuesday states because I finally got the resources I need, more than $ 12 million in just over a week since the New Hampshire debate," Klobuchar said during an interview. in "Face the Nation."

Klobuchar's solid performance during the last debate, which took place just before the New Hampshire primary last week, was widely announced and helped her finish third in the contest, behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

Exit polls showed that almost half of the New Hampshire primary Democratic voters decided on their candidate in the last days before voting. Among the voters who said the last debate was important in their decision, Klobuchar led the field.

The Minnesota senator is now in Nevada before Saturday's committees and said she is "very excited,quot; about her chances in the state.

Klobuchar promoted her leadership in the Senate in tourism, a crucial industry for Nevada, which she said should help her stand out among the remaining Democratic candidates. Nevada is also represented by two women in the Senate, and the majority of the members in its state legislature are women.

"They are used to choosing women and are very proud," said Klobuchar.

The aspiring Democratic presidential was pressured in her record as a prosecutor in Minnesota and said that her willingness to answer difficult questions about her term puts her at odds with another Democratic candidate for the presidency: the former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg.

"I'm on your show right now, Margaret, answering these difficult questions. Where is he?" Klobuchar said. "He continues to publish a lot of ads. He will probably have more ads during his presentation in certain states than I am answering his questions."

Bloomberg, who is self-financing his campaign, has flooded the waves with ads worth hundreds of millions of dollars, but has not yet qualified for any of the primary Democratic debates. If he appeared on stage with his fellow Democrats, Klobuchar said he is confident he will defeat him.

"You can't hide behind the waves and money," he said. "I think he has to come to the programs and personally I think he should be on the stage of the debate. I will never beat him on the waves. But I can beat him on the stage of the debate."