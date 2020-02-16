American Airlines plans to resume commercial flights of the Boeing 737 MAX in August 2020 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

American Airlines announced Friday that the Boeing 737 MAX is scheduled to resume commercial flights in August 2020.

In a statement issued on February 14, the Fort Worth-based airline said the return of the planes will take place on August 18.

“American Airlines remains in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Transportation and Boeing. According to the latest guidance, the airline anticipates that the resumption of scheduled commercial service in the US fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will occur on August 18, 2020. "

The airline also released answers to frequently asked questions:

When will American make a schedule change and inform customers that they have booked a MAX from June 4 to August 17?

American had previously canceled service at the MAX until June 3. On February 23, American will make a formal schedule change, and customers who have previously booked a MAX until August 17 will see their reservation updated on aa.com . Additional improvements to our schedule until August 17 will also occur in March 2020.

Will there be additional changes to the schedule once MAX returns to commercial service?

American expects to gradually incorporate the MAX for commercial service and will increase flights on the plane throughout the month of August and through September. Since American will gradually incorporate MAX into our operation over the course of a month, additional improvements may occur in our schedule. Affected customers will be contacted directly.

My flight was not scheduled to be on a MAX. Will it be canceled?

A flight that was not scheduled as MAX could be canceled to allow our team to cover a MAX route with a different plane, in order to affect the least number of customers. In total, approximately 140 flights will be canceled per day until August 17.

How will customers know if they are affected?

The American reservation team will contact the affected customers directly by email or phone as of February 23. Customers who have booked through a travel agent will be contacted directly by their agency.

What is American's reserve change policy when the MAX returns?

Details on policies and procedures for customers who do not wish to fly in the MAX once the aircraft enters scheduled service on August 18 will be announced in the coming weeks.

My flight was canceled and I don't want to book again. Can I get a refund?