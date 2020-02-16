Amanda Bynes releases new fiance on Selfie after surprise engagement, fans think it's fake

%MINIFYHTML4b1fb5663cb50c45d979a4620b8f9d1e11% %MINIFYHTML4b1fb5663cb50c45d979a4620b8f9d1e12%

The star of & # 39; What a Girl wants & # 39; reveals his mysterious & # 39; lover & # 39; in a new image published a day after he announced his commitment, but many people doubt that she is really engaged.

Amanda Bynes has revealed to her mysterious boyfriend, one day after announcing her engagement on Instagram. The 33-year-old actress surprised everyone when she broke the news on Valentine's Day, as there had been very rare updates about her love life, but now Nickelodeon's former star has answered the big question by debuting her new fiance.

On Saturday, February 15, the "Hair spray"Star updated her social media account with a picture of her and her fiance, Paul Michael." Lover, "he simply captioned the selfie, which showed her and Paul looking up and looking at the camera.

According to E! News, Amanda met Paul while he was in rehab and they have been dating for about two or three months.

Amanda announced her engagement Friday with a snap of a massive rock on her ring finger and her fiancé's hand with a simpler gold band on her finger. She wrote in the legend: "Committed to the love of my life."

While many congratulated her on the news, some people were not convinced that Amanda was really engaged. "Press the nails and the fake ring," one person wrote. A curious fan asked: "Did she wear the same ring on her previous load last week?"

"You never know with her! He / She may well be married or not even exist," wrote another. A fourth user added: "Because a week ago you had the same curious bell." Someone else commented: "invented marriage".

However, one person defended her against Internet trolls, applauding those people: "She doesn't say she just got engaged. She says she is compromised. Maybe she has been engaged for ten years. Who knows."

Despite people's doubt, however, E! The news confirms that Amanda's commitment is real.

Amanda has been relatively out of the spotlight since entering a psychiatric hospital in 2014 after revealing her diagnosis of bipolar disorder. He recently fled from a sober life center where he lived and currently lives with his parents Lynn and Rick Bynes.