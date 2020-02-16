All-Star 2020: Luka Doncic ready for an All-Star experience & # 39; unreal & # 39; | NBA News

Dallas Maverick Luke Doncic is ready to savor his "once-in-a-lifetime,quot; experience of playing at the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

The second-year guard was harassed by the media and rushed by fans when he arrived for media game day on Saturday, and the signs that Doncic arrived as one of the best in the game were undeniable.

Sunday February 16



LeBron James gave Doncic great respect by recruiting him with his third team, behind Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard, for Team LeBron despite being limited in the days leading up to the game with a sprained right ankle.

In the fan vote, Doncic was the second behind James, 6.2 million votes to 6.1 million, but he was in a modest mood before his great moment in the game of the masterpiece, which is live Sky Sports Arena at 1 am on Sunday.

"It's something special," Doncic said. "Being here in the All-Star game is something special. I always dream about it when I was a kid and now I'm here. It's almost unreal. Maybe it's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I want to enjoy it." "

Doncic is competing to carve his own path at age 20, while the Mavericks change the face of their Dirk Nowitzki franchise to the Slovenian sniper. This weekend represents a kind of anointing of the official arrival of the Doncic era to Dallas.

"When you're introduced as a starter in the All-Star Game, it's a big problem," said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. "That will be a moment, I am sure he will remember it forever. If you do it once, the goal will be to duplicate it and continue there.

"The hope is that, from the point of view of health, it feels good."

