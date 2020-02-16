All-Star 2020: Derrick Jones Jr beats Aaron Gordon to win the dramatic Slam Dunk contest | NBA News

Miami Heat striker Derrick Jones Jr won a Slam Dunk contest that required extra time with two additional rounds, beating Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic in a six-dump exhibition.

Gordon lost another epic math contest. And it was for a couple of inches, that is, the top of Tacko Fall's head.

Jones Jr, whose spectacular maths in the game have earned the nickname of Airplane Mode, finally earned his long-awaited slam dunk title as an exclamation point for a sparkling Saturday night of the All-Star Game, both for him and for the Miami Heat.

Jones Jr celebrates after winning the Slam Dunk 2020 contest



Jones and Gordon needed a dunk-off to decide a winner, Jones prevailed 48-47 in which he determined who left with the trophy.

Earlier in the night, Bam Adebayo of Miami won the Skills title and Buddy Hield of Sacramento took the 3-point crown. His victories were absolute, without ambiguity: the ball that entered told the story.

But Dunk Contest, very similar to Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins in Chicago 32 years earlier, was reduced to the call of the judges.

Gordon brushed the back of Fall's head, and that was enough to influence three of the judges: they gave nine, and that combined with two 10 added to the final 47. Jones said he would have settled for another round of dumps.

Aaron Gordon jumps over Tacko Fall for his controversial final hit in the Dunk Contest 2020



"He cut off Tacko's head when he did that dump, so he knew they couldn't have given him a 50 for that," said Jones, who was also in the dump contest in 2017. "He would have respected him if he had been given another 48, so we can go again. "

It was not clear if they would have submerged again if they were still tied after Gordon's last attempt. The NBA was not going to allow the co-champions, and there would have been a point, where they possibly were, when the judges would have had to vote and decide a winner.

The controversy reigned independently. And as in 2016, when Gordon lost to Zach LaVine in one of the best slam dunk competitions in history, the Magic striker, who set a record in the contest with five perfect scores, was frustrated.

"I feel like I should have two trophies," Gordon said.

Jones Jr shoots for a big jam during the Slam Dunk 2020 contest



When Gordon asked the 7ft 5in Fall to leave for his last dump, it was the best risk-reward moment.

Gordon, who wanted to jump over Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, a little shorter than fall, but declined that invitation, needed a 49 to win. But he didn't completely eliminate his very high support, and just like that Jones was the champion.

"The tallest guy in the gym." Gordon said. "Jumping on someone 7 feet 5 inches and wetting it is not an easy task. What did I get, a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?"

Jones praised Gordon for trying a dump on Fall.

Jones Jr takes flight during the Slam Dunk 2020 contest



"If I had thought about it before, I would have done it," Jones said.

The first round was full of accessories: Jones, celebrating his 23rd birthday, ate a birthday cake and Adebayo on the court for his first dump, Gordon approached Chance The Rapper, a Chicago native, for a hit, Pat Connaughton of Milwaukee jumped on the teammate of the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and kissed the ball out of the glass before his second dump, and Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers also brought his Superman dump 11 years ago.

Pat Connaughton throws his tribute to & # 39; White men can't jump & # 39;



Jones Jr and Gordon emerged as the two finalists. Gordon was perfect in every dump until the last. But in the end, Jones proved to be prophetic.

"I said I would do it," Jones said.

