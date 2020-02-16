All-Star 2020: Buddy Hield beats Devin Booker to win the 3-point contest | NBA News

The Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield won the 3-point contest at the NBA All-Star on Saturday night making his 54th attempt of the night.

The shooting was reduced to Hield, Booker and Davis Bertans of Washington after five others, including defending champion Joe Harris, were eliminated in the first round. Bertans was first in the final round, scoring 22. Booker was next, scoring 26.

And that left Hield, who made his last six shots of the first round and needed to warm up again at the end of the final.

No problem.

His rack & # 39; moneyball & # 39 ;, in which each shot was worth two points, was the final of his five full shelves, and reached that corner with 19 points. That meant he had to go 4 by 5 on the last shelf to catch Booker.

First do. The second, do. Third, do.

Hield then lost the fourth shot before letting the last one fly, dancing with joy when he fell through the net, giving him a final victory.

"As a shooter, this is on your wish list," said Hield. "You have to get in and you want to win a 3-point shooting. With a stacked field like that, it does even better. The pressure is active and you have to introduce yourself."

The contest rules were changed this year. Each 3-point pointer was worth a point with some exceptions.

Two stations and 10 seconds were added to the traditional five-frame configuration, with additional three-point and six-foot shots behind the NBA's three-point line on the floor at 29 feet 9 inches.

The contestants also had a rack of five basketballs that count double (two points), & # 39; money balls & # 39 ;, that they could place in the corner, the wing or the top of the key.

The five players eliminated in the first round of shooting were Harris (22) of the Brooklyn Nets, local representative Zach LaVine (23) of the Bulls, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (19), Charlotte Hornets Devonte guard & # 39; Graham (18) and Atlanta Hawks saves Trae Young (15).

