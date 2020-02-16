All-Star 2020: Bam Adebayo wins the Skills Challenge in All-Star Saturday Night | NBA News

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo defeated Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis in the 2020 All-Star Skills Challenge on Saturday night.

"The sky is the limit for players in the way the game unfolds," Adebayo said about winning the competition against a big man and in a multi-guard camp.

Players dribble from a 3-point line to the other winding between four vertical obstacles with the NBA logo, stopping to fire a chest pass through a station with a round opening large enough to fit a basketball .

Once the pass is successful, players dribble to the end from which they started, lay-up and return to the opposite end of the court where the competition ends one by one, when a player makes a triple from the top of the key.

Adebayo attracted the 2018 skills champion Spencer Dinwiddie from Brooklyn in the first round and topped Pascal Siakam of Toronto without failing once again to win his place in the final.

"I told Spencer that I will be the champion," said Adebayo. "We were entering and I told Spencer that I was going to be a champion."

Image:

Indiana Pacers overtakes Domantas Sabonis in action during the Skills Challenge



Sabonis beat and Milwaukee Bucks Khris Middleton All-Star forward in the second semifinal. He made his fourth three-point attempt to reach the final. Middleton lost the ball trying to place it but recovered in time to have a chance to win.

The players eliminated in the first round were Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets), Patrick Beverley (LA Clippers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) and defending champion Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

Image:

Bam Adebayo lifts the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge at All-Star Saturday Night



In the final, Adebayo took three attempts to make his triple to win, and still beat Sabonis in the final mark. Sabonis felt that he hastened his second shot, and that gave Adebayo an advantage.

Neither Sabonis nor Adebayo were surprised that a couple of greats ended up fighting for the Skills title.

"It just shows how the game is changing and how the big men and the power strikers are basically taking the ball out, passing the ball," Sabonis said.

Adebayo dedicated the victory to her mother, she will also receive the trophy, and said she felt especially honored to compete with a patch that paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and the other seven victims of the helicopter accident that took their lives in southern California on January 26.

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.