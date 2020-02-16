Ajia Omagbaluwaje, 14, Last seen at West Rogers Park – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Police asked for help on Sunday to find a 14-year-old girl who was missing for four days in West Rogers Park.

Ajia Omagbaluwaje was last seen on Wednesday, February 12 in the 2800 block of West Touhy Avenue, police said.

She has not contacted her family since then.

Ajia is a black woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and medium complexion.

Anyone with information should call the Special Victims Unit of the Northern Area at (312) 744-8266.