Adult film filmed in the Santa Monica public library during business hours causes outrage – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A porn trick seemingly done to get clicks is causing outrage after news emerged that an adult movie was filmed inside a local public library.

The video is more than ten minutes long and was filmed in the streets of the city of Santa Monica and then inside the Santa Monica Public Library – Ocean Park Branch.

The video, which shows a woman exposing herself, outside the streets of Santa Monica and even outside John Muir Elementary, then performs sexual acts inside the library.

“God forbid, a child entered the library and entered in the middle of it. That's my biggest concern, "said Janet McLaughlin, a neighbor." Children don't need to be exposed to this. If you want to do porn, stay at the hotels. "

McLaughlin was so disgusted after another worried father sent him a link from the movie, that he turned to social networks to get the attention of the city.

In the clip, the woman in the video enters the library, apparently during business hours and records the video while talking about not being caught.

But McLaughlin says that city leaders are aware.

"They say it is a misdemeanor and, unless they see it themselves, there is nothing they can do about it," he said.

The video was uploaded to a porn site that pays per click.

The man's face in the video is never shown. Up News Info Los Angeles has chosen not to reveal the identity of the woman in the clip, but a search shows that she has appeared in other adult films.

"We have to have laws to prevent them from doing things that endanger children," McLaughlin said.

Up News Info Los Angeles tried to do it, but could not communicate with the city leaders during the weekend and at the time of publication.