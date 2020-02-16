Adele gives a rare performance at her best friend's wedding

What are best friends for?

Adele officiated his friend Laura Dockrillthe wedding of The Maccabees musician Hugo White at the Mason & # 39; s Arms pub in London on Saturday. Then he took a microphone and performed songs like his single "Rolling In The Deep,quot; and the Spice Girls& # 39; "Spice up your life,quot;, as seen in Instagram videos posted by guests, including Chernobyl actor Robert Emms. The bride, the partiers and the singer. Florence WelchHe also joined Adele on stage.

%MINIFYHTML844ad193620d5018bc91358063feb85313% %MINIFYHTML844ad193620d5018bc91358063feb85314%

Dockrill wore a long floral dress and the groom wore an outfit that included a black embroidered jacket. Adele wore a white short-sleeved shirt over a green and white floral long skirt, large golden earrings and her long blond hair in a ponytail.

%MINIFYHTML844ad193620d5018bc91358063feb85315% %MINIFYHTML844ad193620d5018bc91358063feb85316%

She and Dockrill, an author and illustrator, grew up together. Adele's song "My Same,quot; appears in her album 19, it's about her.

The set of Adele at the wedding marked a rare performance and even public sighting of the singer, who is notoriously private. Adele's most recent full concert took place at Wembley Stadium in London in 2017.