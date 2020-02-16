Adele gives a rare performance at her best friend's wedding

What are best friends for?
Adele officiated his friend Laura Dockrillthe wedding of The Maccabees musician Hugo White at the Mason & # 39; s Arms pub in London on Saturday. Then he took a microphone and performed songs like his single "Rolling In The Deep,quot; and the Spice Girls& # 39; "Spice up your life,quot;, as seen in Instagram videos posted by guests, including Chernobyl actor Robert Emms. The bride, the partiers and the singer. Florence WelchHe also joined Adele on stage.
Dockrill wore a long floral dress and the groom wore an outfit that included a black embroidered jacket. Adele wore a white short-sleeved shirt over a green and white floral long skirt, large golden earrings and her long blond hair in a ponytail.
She and Dockrill, an author and illustrator, grew up together. Adele's song "My Same,quot; appears in her album 19, it's about her.
The set of Adele at the wedding marked a rare performance and even public sighting of the singer, who is notoriously private. Adele's most recent full concert took place at Wembley Stadium in London in 2017.
Since then, they've seen her in random places, in a gay bar in New York City with Jennifer Lawrence, on vacation in the Caribbean with Harry Styles Y James corden and last week, in Los Angeles, where he also attended a Oscar 2020 Awards after the party. Many fans have noticed that the singer has lost a considerable amount of weight in recent years.
"She goes to different gyms. She leaves early in the morning and meets her coach," a source had told E! News. "She exercises first. She exercises for about an hour and is soaked in sweat and it seems she worked very hard."
