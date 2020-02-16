Adele appears at Wedding Party and announces new album

%MINIFYHTML7d491d99edfbdd57793738f4def52ae811% %MINIFYHTML7d491d99edfbdd57793738f4def52ae812%

The singer of & # 39; Hello & # 39; Surprise wedding guests that include stars Robert Emms and Florence Welch with the performance of their single and a version of Spice Girls.

Adele amazed guests at her friend Laura DockrillThe nuptials of Saturday, February 15, 2020 serve as wedding officiants and singers.

The "Hello" star took over the marriage ceremony of his friend and The Maccabees& # 39; Hugo White and then took the stage at the Mason’s Arms pub in London to perform for the newlyweds.

In images captured by the wedding guests, which include "Chernobyl"star Robert Emms, the singer released her hit "Rolling in the Deep" and a version of the Spice Girls& # 39; "Spice up your life."

And in an audio clip of the party, where the guests included Florence and the machine& # 39; s Florence WelchAdele seemed to suggest that his new album will be released in September 2020.