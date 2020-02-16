Activists call for ban on hydrofluoric acid after refinery fire 2015 – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Activists call for ban on hydrofluoric acid after refinery fire 2015 - CBS Los Angeles
TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Activists and concerned residents gathered on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Exxon Mobil refinery explosion in Torrance.

FILE – Explosion at the ExxonMobil Refinery refinery in Torrance, California, on February 18, 2015. The explosion occurred in a gasoline processing unit, sending ashes and smoke into the air. (Ted Soqui / Corbis through Getty Images)

They call for security improvements to the facilities after the February 18, 2015 explosion that threatened to release thousands of pounds of acid in nearby neighborhoods.

%MINIFYHTML5890c0010836a88cd04cb815288e025411%%MINIFYHTML5890c0010836a88cd04cb815288e025412%

Torrance Refinery Action Alliance wants to ban hydrofluoric acid, which is used to produce high octane fuel additives.

The 2015 explosion caused serious property damage and caused an increase in gas prices that experts say cost California and drivers $ 2 billion.

Four people were injured in the explosion.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here