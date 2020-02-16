Activists call for ban on hydrofluoric acid after refinery fire 2015 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Activists and concerned residents gathered on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Exxon Mobil refinery explosion in Torrance.

They call for security improvements to the facilities after the February 18, 2015 explosion that threatened to release thousands of pounds of acid in nearby neighborhoods.

%MINIFYHTML5890c0010836a88cd04cb815288e025411% %MINIFYHTML5890c0010836a88cd04cb815288e025412%

Torrance Refinery Action Alliance wants to ban hydrofluoric acid, which is used to produce high octane fuel additives.

The 2015 explosion caused serious property damage and caused an increase in gas prices that experts say cost California and drivers $ 2 billion.

Four people were injured in the explosion.