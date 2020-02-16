According to reports, Teresa and Joe Giudice's daughters have no plans to visit him again in Italy in the near future. Here is why!

%MINIFYHTMLf4c9a0c24ec663ab225a707ae400188a11% %MINIFYHTMLf4c9a0c24ec663ab225a707ae400188a12%

Since Joe Giudice was released from ICE custody and allowed to live in Italy, his daughters have already visited him there twice, even once at Christmas, which means they could spend the holidays together after so many years! So, it makes sense that fans have wondered when the four girls will see their father again.

It turns out that, however, there are no plans to do so in the near future and an internal report states that he also knows the reasons.

It's not like the daughters don't want to see their father, Joe, because they wouldn't love anything else, but the main thing that doesn't leave them is school and their schedules!

The source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Joe and Teresa remain in a good place and constantly communicate about the girls. The girls will visit Joe again soon, but nothing has been planned yet due to so many different school schedules, so it's a matter of time. The elderly can travel alone, but someone must go with the youngest, so everything is resolved, but everyone expects it to happen sooner rather than later. "

The Giudices have officially separated after two decades of getting married while Joe awaits a decision in his deportation case in his home country.

Teresa revealed not long ago that in the past, Joe cheated on her, but today, they remain civilians for the sake of children.

As for how the daughters reacted to the separation, it turns out that they agree and understand the situation very well.

‘Teresa and Joe's girls understand that their parents are moving. They understand that their parents are not together and just want them to be happy. You can see that both have found some peace and happiness in all this, "said the source.



