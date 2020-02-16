According to reports, Shannon Beador "nervous,quot; will return to RHOC without her, "Amigas,quot;, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. Here is why!

%MINIFYHTML099800e0aa8f52b0047a4aceba3bbd8f11% %MINIFYHTML099800e0aa8f52b0047a4aceba3bbd8f12%

As fans of the show know, Shannon Beador will return to the real housewives of Orange County in the new season without his two close friends, properly named & # 39; three friends & # 39 ;. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have announced their departure from RHOC and now, an internal report claims to know that Shannon feels "nervous,quot; about being back without them.

Of course, she is not the only one who feels that way, however, it seems that the other housewives have really sighed in relief after it was confirmed that they would return.

%MINIFYHTML099800e0aa8f52b0047a4aceba3bbd8f13% %MINIFYHTML099800e0aa8f52b0047a4aceba3bbd8f14%

‘Everyone felt nervous after Vicki and Tamra did not return, so they are grateful to return. Kelly really wants one of her friends to join the new cast and the ladies are still waiting to see who the new ones are, since they haven't started filming, but they all gave recommendations, "the source shared through HollywoodLife.

%MINIFYHTML099800e0aa8f52b0047a4aceba3bbd8f15% %MINIFYHTML099800e0aa8f52b0047a4aceba3bbd8f16%

They continued explaining how Shannon feels, saying that she is a little nervous about not having Vicki and Tamra there. He is sad about it, but he knows he will find his own rhythm and his new story. She is happier and more in love than ever, her business is working well, so she has many things to do. It seems he will have no choice but to talk to Kelly about everything happening at some point. "

Vicki and Tamra confirmed that they would no longer be part of the RHOC cast last month, just one day from each other.

As a result, many fans were surprised to hear the news.

Shannon, Vicki and Tamra definitely had their ups and downs, but in recent years, their friendship was practically perfect before!

Ad

Meanwhile, it seems that Shannon's story will focus more on her happy relationship with her boyfriend John Janssen.



Post views:

0 0