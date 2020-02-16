Accidents due to bad roads on southern California roads are deployed at night – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two people were killed in wroView post-way crashes on two separate highways in southern California.

In western Los Angeles, an accident occurred in the opposite direction on Highway 405 north of Getty Center Drive at the Sepulveda Pass.

The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, where a flatbed truck traveled south on the northbound lanes for up to four miles, hitting a Jaguar.

%MINIFYHTML33aa01a810c529eccc70cd2515e23d0113% %MINIFYHTML33aa01a810c529eccc70cd2515e23d0114%

The images of the scene showed that Jaguar shattered, and resulted in the death of that driver on the scene. The truck driver survived and was taken to the hospital.

%MINIFYHTML33aa01a810c529eccc70cd2515e23d0115% %MINIFYHTML33aa01a810c529eccc70cd2515e23d0116%

“The driver of the truck on stage was walking and talking to our officers. He complied. He was transported to the hospital to obtain a medical authorization and be checked, ”the sergeant. John Richwine of the California Highway Patrol said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but authorities said they suspect alcohol played a factor.

“At this time, it seems that alcohol played a factor in the collision; however, the investigation is still ongoing, "said Sgt.

As of 7 a.m., a northbound lane remained open; All other lanes were closed.

Just after 5 a.m. in Monrovia, there was another collision in the opposite direction in the lanes south of Highway 210 on Huntington Drive, which involved at least two cars. At least one person was killed there.

The causes of accidents remain under investigation.